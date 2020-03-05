health-advice-for-cheltenham

Racegoers are being urged to keep away from subsequent week’s Cheltenham Pageant if they’re experiencing signs related to coronavirus, have travelled by high-risk international locations or been involved with anybody who has.

A public well being discover has been added to the monitor’s newest replace on the British Horseracing Authority’s administration web site.

It reads: “Don’t journey to the Pageant if: – You could have any of the next signs – a cough, a excessive temperature or shortness of breath AND – You could have been to or transited by the high-risk international locations, or been involved with anybody that has, within the final 14 days.

“To guard your self and others please don’t journey and name NHS 111 (GB) or HSE 112 (Republic of Eire) for knowledgeable recommendation.

“These measures are being taken to ensure that us to safeguard everybody’s well being and well-being throughout the present public well being state of affairs.

“Thanks on your understanding. For extra particulars, please go to gov.uk/coronavirus.”

The Betfair market surrounding the potential for the Pageant’s cancellation has attracted loads of consideration in current days, with £2.Four million traded, however the fixture stays odds-on to go forward at 1.38 (4-11).

Nevertheless, the agency has additionally opened a market on the probability of subsequent month’s Grand Nationwide happening, with a small quantity traded to date, just below £4,000 at 11.10am, favouring the assembly being referred to as off.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr stated: “The chances on Cheltenham appear to have stabilised at round 2-5, which is encouraging, however since we went up with the Aintree market it has been odds-on to not happen – and the ramifications that would have for the racing world are wide-reaching.”

Well being Secretary Matt Hancock has performed down the prospect of cancelling “massive occasions”.

Talking on the British Chambers of Commerce convention in London, Hancock stated: “The science on massive occasions is that now there is no such thing as a materials medical profit, epidemiological profit, to cancelling occasions, as long as folks undertake the general public well being measures that I am certain you all have heard of – wash your fingers and, when you have a cough or sneeze, catch it.”

Additional afield, Meydan’s Tremendous Saturday assembly this weekend will probably be run in entrance of solely connections, sponsors and media, the Emirates Racing Authority has introduced.

The cardboard, which is the second most essential staged in Dubai behind solely World Cup evening, will happen with out spectators as a part of measures referring to coronavirus.

Friday’s assembly at Jebel Ali and Sunday’s card at Abu Dhabi will even be with out racegoers.