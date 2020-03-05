hazard-undergoes-ankle-surgery-in-us

Eden Hazard is hoping to return to motion in time for Belgium’s Euro 2020 marketing campaign

Actual Madrid ahead Eden Hazard efficiently underwent surgical procedure on his proper ankle in the US on Thursday.

Actual Madrid stated group docs supervised the operation carried out in Dallas to restore a fracture in his fibula.

Hazard will now stay below remark till he will get the all clear to start his rehabilitation course of, the Spanish membership stated.

The Belgium star sustained a fracture to his proper fibula within the 1-Zero La Liga defeat to Levante on February 22.

Belgium supervisor Roberto Martinez has stated he’s hopeful Hazard shall be match for Euro 2020

Hazard, who joined Actual from Chelsea for £88.5m final summer season, has endured a tough first season in Spain, scoring solely as soon as in 15 appearances, met Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic after arriving within the USA.

He’s anticipated to return to the Spanish capital within the coming days to proceed his restoration.

He shall be aiming to return to health forward of this summer season’s European Championships, the place he’s anticipated to captain Belgium.