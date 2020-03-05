harvey-weinstein-undergoes-heart-surgery-ahead-of-rape-case-sentencing

Harvey Weinstein has undergone coronary heart surgical procedure and is about to be moved from a New York hospital to the town’s Rikers Island jail complicated on Thursday forward of his sentencing on sexual assault convictions, E! Information has confirmed.

The 67-year-old former producer was admitted to an inmate unit at Bellevue Hospital on Monday hours after a jury discovered him responsible of sexually assaulting a former manufacturing assistant in 2006 and raping a former aspiring actress in 2013. The choose ordered that Weinstein be held in jail till his sentencing and he was anticipated to be taken to Rikers, however was as a substitute taken to the hospital after he skilled extraordinarily hypertension and coronary heart palpitations, the New York Occasions quoted his legal professionals as saying.

On Wednesday, Weinstein had a stent implanted to alleviate a blockage, his spokesman instructed the newspaper. E! Information confirmed he underwent the process and was awaiting a transfer to Rikers’ North Infirmary unit. Weinstein is predicted to be housed below protecting custody, his spokesman instructed the New York Occasions.

On the day of his conviction, the protection had requested that Weinstein be moved to that Rikers’ North Infirmary unit, and he was diverted to Bellevue due to his well being situation, E! Information has discovered. It has since resolved on account of his coronary heart process and the workforce’s unique request will now be granted.