growing-concern-about-how-to-stop-coronavirus-outbreak-from-spreading-as-health-officials-scramble-to-contain-it

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus outbreak is inflicting widespread disruption to companies and there may be rising concern about the best way to cease it from spreading. Well being officers are scrambling to check for the virus and include it. This comes as New Jersey is ready for the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention to substantiate a check that seems to be optimistic.

The affected person is a 32-year-old man from Fort Lee, Bergen County. He’s being handled at a Bergen County hospital and officers are tracing his contacts and taking acceptable public well being actions.

The presumptive case of coronavirus in New Jersey is included within the mounting variety of circumstances now at 153, with 11 deaths.

In New York, a number of faculties have closed after an outbreak in Westchester County linked to coronavirus affected person Lawrence Garbuz, who’s recovering.

Docs say the 50-year-old has unfold the virus to 9 different folks, together with three members of his circle of relatives, his neighbor and one other household.

“We’re now playing this game, ‘Oh, one here, one here, one here, whack-a-mole.’ It is going to be dozens and dozens and dozens,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo mentioned.

In Los Angeles County, there at the moment are six confirmed circumstances, together with a medical screener at Los Angeles Worldwide Airport.

“The potential of public health risk is elevated and significant,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti mentioned. “We expect to see more cases as we announced here today.”

The primary coronavirus demise in California prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.

“We have accordingly, with this new ICU patient that passed away, entered into this next phase,” Newsom mentioned.

In Washington state, the place a tenth particular person died at a nursing residence, an outdated Econolodge Motel shall be changed into a quarantine facility. Warnings are additionally going out to the general public in King County.

“For older people and for those who are pregnant, we are recommending that we stay home and avoid large gatherings as much as possible,” King County Govt Dow Constantine mentioned.

New Jersey’s performing governor has known as a press convention for two:30 p.m. as we speak.