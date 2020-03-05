‘grey’s-anatomy’:-the-top-theories-about-how-alex-karev’s-story-ends

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ shall be bidding farewell to the beloved Alex Karev through the March 5 episode. There are a number of eventualities as to how Alex shall be written off, so we’re rounding up the highest theories earlier than all our questions are answered.

Alex Karev has been lacking for quite a few Gray’s Anatomy episodes, a lot to each fan’s dismay. When Alex first left Seattle, he apparently instructed Jo he was going to look after his mom in Iowa. In the newest episode, Jo found that Alex has been mendacity to her this complete time. His mom hasn’t seen Alex. The March 5 episode will lastly reveal what occurred to Alex Karev. On condition that Alex has been completely MIA, there are a variety of the way his characters may very well be written off.

From the promo for Alex’s “goodbye” episode, it seems that the episode goes to be a heartbreaking one. “Say Something” by A Nice Huge World and Christina Aguilera is taking part in and it solely provides to the properly of feelings we’re already feeling. A “goodbye” episode may imply so many alternative issues. This “goodbye” may imply that we are going to by no means see Alex Karev once more or it may imply it’s only a “goodbye” for now.

Let’s begin with essentially the most tragic theories. Alex may have been killed in a tragic accident or dedicated suicide and nobody has been capable of attain his family members. Granted, the present has killed off quite a few characters in tragic accidents — George, Derek, Mark, Lexie, and so on. — so one other loss of life appears a bit implausible. However with Gray’s Anatomy, you by no means actually know what to anticipate. Might Meredith actually deal with one other loss of life of a cherished one? She may… however that might be pushing issues too far.

One well-liked concept that’s gained traction is that Alex is with Izzie. Keep in mind, Izzie froze her eggs after getting most cancers and Alex fertilized them. Jo came upon about these frozen embryos in season 12 and confronted Alex about it. The frozen embryos haven’t been talked about since nor has Izzie been seen since season 6. She’s been talked about just a few occasions however nothing substantial. Izzie may have had her and Alex’s child utilizing one of many frozen embryos or used a surrogate. Alex may have came upon about his child and went to wherever Izzie is to be part of his baby’s life. If that is true, then Alex ought to have let Jo find out about what was happening, however contemplating that that is life-altering information and so much to absorb, Alex might have wanted time to regulate. This concept would give the Alex and Izzie followers the semi-reunion they’ve been ready for. However this may imply much more heartbreak for Jo.

Alex’s household does have a historical past of psychological sickness so he may very well be battling one thing he doesn’t need anybody to find out about but. He may very well be in therapy and might’t contact anybody. The opposite believable concept is that Alex is simply off doing his personal factor. Perhaps he obtained bored and aggravated by the Seattle rain and the drama. Perhaps he’s had an epiphany and desires to journey the world or one thing. Let’s hope his “goodbye” episode is a satisfying conclusion to his character and one which leaves it open for his return. Alex Karev deserves that. Gray’s Anatomy season 16 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.