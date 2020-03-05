governor-abbott-announces-statewide-testing-capabilities-for-coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott introduced Thursday the state now has the capability to check for COVID-19.

Six public well being labs inside Texas’ Laboratory Response Community are actually geared up to carry out COVID-19 testing, with the remaining 4 being totally geared up within the coming days.

Texas lab (credit score: Workplace of the Governor).

“The state of Texas continues to build on our existing capabilities to protect public health and safeguard our communities against the coronavirus,” stated Governor Abbott. “With six of Texas’ public health labs now equipped to test for the coronavirus, and the remaining four soon to follow, our state is better positioned to confront and mitigate any potential spread of this virus. The risk to Texans remains low, and I ask that communities across the state continue to heed the guidance of local, state, and federal health officials.”

Governor Greg Abbott introduced Thursday the state now has the capability to check for COVID-19. (credit score: Workplace of the Governor)

The Laboratory Response Community exists to supply laboratory diagnostics and keep the capability to reply to organic and chemical threats and different public well being emergencies.

The six public well being labs throughout the community which are geared up to carry out COVID-19 exams embody Austin, Houston, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Price and Lubbock.

The remaining 4 labs within the community can be geared up with testing capabilities within the coming days: Tyler, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Harlingen.

The state public well being lab community will be capable to check over 125 sufferers per day as soon as all the community is supplied.

The flexibility to supply testing in Texas will assist shorten the time for healthcare suppliers to obtain check outcomes and public well being officers to take acceptable steps.

For extra info on COVID-19, click on right here.