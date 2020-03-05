gov.-whitmer-endorses-biden-days-before-michigan-primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is backing Joe Biden for president days earlier than the state’s Democratic main, giving the previous vice chairman one other enhance after his success on Tremendous Tuesday.

Whitmer, who had not been planning to endorse a 2020 candidate, says Biden “has our backs.” She cites his work with President Barack Obama so as to add well being protection for thousands and thousands of individuals and to rescue two of the Detroit Three automakers, Basic Motors and Chrysler, from monetary smash.

“He showed up for the people of Michigan when our health care and our auto industry were on the line,” the first-term governor mentioned in an announcement launched Thursday to The Related Press. “He helped us pick ourselves up and get back to work. I know he’ll do the same as president.”

Of the six states voting subsequent Tuesday, Michigan is the largest prize in what has successfully turn into a two-man race between Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — with 125 pledged delegates at stake, the ninth-most total. It additionally will likely be a vital higher Midwest battleground within the fall.

“Joe Biden is the candidate we need to defeat Donald Trump in November,” Whitmer mentioned a day after hinting that she may ship an endorsement as a result of “a lot of things have changed in the last 72 hours.” She mentioned she determined to publicly assist a candidate now as a result of “we need our party to be united” to beat the Republican president.

Sanders narrowly received Michigan’s main over Hillary Clinton in an upset 4 years in the past after drawing massive crowds in faculty cities and elsewhere. He backed one in every of Whitmer’s extra liberal Democratic opponents within the 2018 gubernatorial main however campaigned for Whitmer within the common election.

Sanders was set to rally supporters in Detroit and Grand Rapids on Friday and Sunday. Biden deliberate an occasion in Detroit on Monday, the eve of the first.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was assessing the trail ahead after ending no larger than third in any Tremendous Tuesday state, was scheduled to marketing campaign in Lansing on Friday.

Whitmer would be the Biden marketing campaign’s fourth co-chair and function a prime adviser and surrogate. Her profile grew nationally when she delivered the Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union handle.

