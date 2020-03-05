gigi-hadid-reunites-with-zayn-malik-after-taking-over-fashion-week-around-the-world

Gotham/GC Photos
Gigi Hadid has had fairly the busy trend month. Now, she’s again house along with her particular man.
As proud mama Yolanda Hadid identified on social media, the 24-year-old supermodel has spent the final two months strutting the catwalks in Paris, New York, Milan and London. Now that the style season has formally wrapped up, the star has time for cozier high quality time at house with family members, together with her well-known on-and-off boyfriend, Zayn Malik.
The pair initially sparked rumors of a rekindled romance late final yr, solely to substantiate publicly on Valentine’s Day that they’re certainly again collectively after stepping out arm in arm for his birthday celebration a month earlier. Later in February, she fiercely clapped again at Jake Paul after he dissed her man on Twitter.
Now, the fashionista has cooked up a meal for her friends, together with the “Pillowtalk” crooner.
“Dinner is served, pals !” she captioned a photograph of a desk set for dinner. Over on Instagram, Hadid documented the method as she cooked up veggie paella and rooster with butternut squash.
As for the fortunate friends who received to chow down, Hadid tagged Cully Smoller, Alana O’Herlihy, Kendall Visser and Malik, after all.
“Residence,” she wrote with a coronary heart.
