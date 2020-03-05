gigi-hadid-reunites-with-zayn-malik-after-taking-over-fashion-week-around-the-world

Gigi Hadid has had fairly the busy trend month. Now, she’s again house along with her particular man.

As proud mama Yolanda Hadid identified on social media, the 24-year-old supermodel has spent the final two months strutting the catwalks in Paris, New York, Milan and London. Now that the style season has formally wrapped up, the star has time for cozier high quality time at house with family members, together with her well-known on-and-off boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

The pair initially sparked rumors of a rekindled romance late final yr, solely to substantiate publicly on Valentine’s Day that they’re certainly again collectively after stepping out arm in arm for his birthday celebration a month earlier. Later in February, she fiercely clapped again at Jake Paul after he dissed her man on Twitter.

Now, the fashionista has cooked up a meal for her friends, together with the “Pillowtalk” crooner.