gannon-stauch-case:-stepmother-brought-back-to-colorado-to-face-murder-charge

El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace Letecia Stauch, 36

Letecia Stauch, the 36-year-old girl accused of killing her stepson, arrived in Colorado Springs Thursday after she was extradited from South Carolina to face a first-degree homicide cost within the dying of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

Letecia Stauch is now being held within the El Paso County Jail and is charged with first-degree homicide of a kid beneath the age of 12 by an individual able of belief, tampering with a physique, tampering with proof and little one abuse leading to dying.

Investigators haven’t discovered Gannon’s physique, regardless of weeks of trying to find the boy, who was final seen alive on Jan. 27.

Letecia Stauch instructed authorities he’d left their household residence on Mandan Drive that afternoon to go to a good friend’s home however by no means returned. However in early February, a neighbor shared surveillance video from his residence that appeared to contradict her account. That video appeared to point out Letetecia Stauch and Gannon depart their residence collectively on the morning of Jan. 27, however solely she returned later that afternoon.

Officers with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace haven’t launched any particulars concerning the proof that led authorities to suspect Letecia Stauch, and an affidavit within the case has been sealed.

That affidavit was filed on Feb. 28, in keeping with courtroom data, and Stauch was arrested March 2.

Letecia Stauch beforehand labored as a particular schooling trainer for Horry County Colleges in South Carolina, faculty system spokeswoman mentioned. She began as a paraprofessional in 2010 and have become a trainer in 2012. She resigned in 2015.