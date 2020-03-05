Future’s Alleged Baby Mama, Eliza Reign, Finally Scores A Big Win Against Him — How Will Lori Harvey’s Boyfriend Respond?

Future has been concerned with authorized battles towards the alleged mom of one among his quite a few kids, Eliza Reign, since final yr, and though the rapper has fought again fiercely, it now seems he may lastly be dropping.

Based on current data, the “Life Is Good” performer, who has been insisting that Eliza is mendacity and he was not the daddy of her child woman named Reign.

Future was obliged by the court docket to bear a DNA take a look at so it may lastly be decided for positive if he fathered Eliza’s toddler.

Moreover, the well-known lyricist reportedly was additionally ordered to current detailed details about the state of his funds and the precise quantity of his earnings.

Thus far, the rapper, whose actual identify is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, has confessed to being intimate with Eliza often for 2 years, from 2016 till 2018.

Nonetheless, he has vehemently denied the paternity and accused Eliza of utilizing the newborn for private monetary acquire.

The rapper has additionally claimed that Eliza’s daughter was a “check baby,” which in response to him meant that Reign acquired pregnant so she may earn cash within the type of little one assist, and he said that the $450 per 30 days ought to be sufficient for her to care for her woman.

In the meantime, Eliza took to social media to deal with Future’s declare that she had conceived the newborn solely for the kid assist, as she wrote that at this level, even she was bored with listening to concerning the case. It was a lot simpler to be accountable.

Eliza concluded by stating her woman wasn’t a “check baby,” and he or she liked her daughter.

This follower claimed: “It is his loss, and he is missing out on this beautiful blessing. Wow. It sounds like you made the unfortunate choice..lol I’ve never hated on my BM.”

This commenter wrote: “How can someone deny such a precious doll! Karma is something else I wish better for Reign; no one wins here.😩💞”

A backer said: “Eliza, you’re a full-well spirited mother 🥰🥰🥰 May god bless you 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾@future SLOWWWW this his BABY Girl! She is so beautiful 😍😍😍 boy you have strong features…. she looks identical to like 7 of his other kids 😩❌ 🧢 stay on yo BS sis @elizareign_ “YOU AINT WRONG.” 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽❤️”

Future is presently relationship TV host Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori Harvey.



