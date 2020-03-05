Fund started for fiancée of Auburn crash victim

After a head-on Route 20 crash killed a Douglas man, the group has come collectively to help his fiancee by means of a GoFundMe marketing campaign, elevating $4,365 of its $25,000 aim in slightly below 24 hours.

Keith Arsenault, 34, was working errands earlier than beginning his shift at work when his automobile was struck by a pickup truck on Feb. 27.

Only a week earlier than the crash, he posted on Fb, saying he couldn’t wait to be on trip along with his fiancée, Laura Knight.

“3 more weeks and I’ll be sitting on a beach in Ft Lauderdale shirtless with my toes in the sand with my soon to be wife,” Arsenault wrote.

On Sunday, he died from his accidents on the UMass Memorial Medical Heart. Arsenault was solely two weeks and a day away from his 35th birthday.

“A life lost much too soon,” stated Anna DoCurral, the GoFundMe marketing campaign organizer.

Within the wake of his demise, DoCurral hopes to boost sufficient cash to help Knight, who’s pursuing a doctorate in psychiatric psychological well being nurse practitioner research.

“We would love to ease any potential financial stressors for Laura and allow her to continue to pursue the dreams they shared without any excessive financial burden,” she stated. “We hope Laura is able to celebrate his life and continue encouraging others to ‘do the right thing,’ as Keith so often would say.”

Arsenault labored at UMass Psychiatric Therapy and Restoration Heart as a psychological well being affiliate.

“Those who knew him described him as dedicated, reliable, compassionate, ‘a gentle giant,’” DoCurral stated.

Knight shared the same ardour. She works as a nurse at each Milford Hospital and Emergency Psychological Well being at UMass.

“Together they shared a home and started a family with their two rescue dogs, Vincent and Peyton,” DoCurral stated. “They had a fairytale wedding planned for January 2021, counting down the days, and dreams of having their own children after Laura finished pursuing her doctorate.”

She stated Arsenault was at all times expressing his love and help for Knight.

Auburn Police Detective Sgt. R. Scott Mills stated the crash that killed Arsenault remains to be below investigation, however the pickup truck driver — 30-year-old Dennis Maccarone — has been charged with motorized vehicle murder and negligent operation of a motorized vehicle.

Arsenault is survived by his mom, sister, fiancée, and lots of associates.