frankie-muniz-spills-memorable-wedding-moment-involved-decorations-going-up-in-flames

The previous ‘Malcolm within the Center’ star has lastly tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Paige Worth practically two years after a devastating flood destroyed their house.

Mar 5, 2020

Actor Frankie Muniz‘s low-key wedding ceremony started with catastrophe because the floral decorations went up in flames.

The 34-year-old married Paige Worth final month (February), virtually two years after a devastating flood destroyed their house, and Muniz reveals the celebration started with company screaming in concern.

“Paige had determined she wished dry florals for the decor, and we additionally had candles lining the walkway,” he tells Folks journal. “They regarded unbelievable. However proper because the officiant began, a number of the flowers had been knocked right into a candle and actually, 10 foot flames. Everybody was screaming!”

Fortunately, the blaze was shortly contained and attendees had been in a position to benefit from the festivities.

He provides, “It was undoubtedly a memorable second!”

The 2 eloped as they renovated their Phoenix, Arizona house after the flooding, brought on by the previous “Malcolm within the Center” star’s cat, which managed to activate a faucet whereas the couple was away at his uncle’s funeral.