former-nebraska-cornhuskers-lineman-now-dominant-wrestler-at-small-college

SEWARD, Neb. — Tanner Farmer simply needs to be one other man on the Concordia College wrestling workforce, and for probably the most half he’s.

The massive lug likes to sneak up behind teammates wherever and anytime, wrap them in bear hugs and elevate them up. He begins singing and dancing for no purpose. He’s the ringleader of the every day pre-practice sport of “Spikeball,” a cross between volleyball and the playground sport “four square.”

A 12 months in the past right now, Farmer was considered on the rise as an NFL draft prospect. He had began three years on Nebraska’s offensive line and turned in a stellar efficiency on the Cornhuskers’ professional day.

It turned out he went undrafted. He acquired seems to be from the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans and the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, however nothing panned out.

“Well, what do I do now? What’s the next step?” Farmer mentioned he requested himself.

He didn’t see this coming.

He was working as a volunteer assistant with the Concordia soccer workforce and taking graduate programs final fall when he came upon that beneath Nationwide Affiliation of Intercollegiate Athletic guidelines he had one semester of eligibility if he needed to compete in one other sport.

A two-time state champion for Highland Excessive College in Illinois in 2013-14, he had joked with wrestling coach Levi Calhoun about becoming a member of the workforce. When he came upon he actually might, Farmer was all in.

“He definitely fell into our lap,” Calhoun mentioned, “and it’s been awesome.”

Farmer misplaced 25 kilos to get all the way down to 285, acquired himself again into wrestling form and gained all 22 of his matches. He was named Nice Plains Athletic Convention wrestler of the 12 months and is the No. 2 seed within the NAIA nationwide event scheduled Friday and Saturday in Park Metropolis, Kansas. The highest seed is Brandon Reed (23-2) of Lindsey Wilson School (Ky.)

“I kind of didn’t expect to go through the season this far without a loss,” Farmer mentioned. “There were a couple times in matches where I thought this was it. But I pushed through.”

Aside from figuring out with the Nebraska wrestling workforce throughout soccer offseasons, Farmer had been away from the game. Along with his approach rusty, he’s been in a position to name on the mauler inside him to overpower opponents.

“I knew he definitely would be a force in the NAIA,” Calhoun mentioned. “I don’t know that we expected him to be as dominant as he has been.”

Farmer’s season spotlight up to now was beating nationally ranked Nebraska heavyweight David Jensen at an early season event.

“After that happened,” Calhoun mentioned, “we knew he had something special and he could win a national title.”

Based mostly on early practices, teammate Blake Sang wouldn’t have imagined Farmer going unbeaten. Farmer struggled with cramps and endurance and sweat poured out of him.

“He would be really bad at the end of practice,” Sang mentioned. “He was barely strolling. It’s what I name the fats boy shuffle. In soccer you appear like you’re jogging and also you attempt to make it appear like you’re jogging, however you’re not.

“He was cramping up because he wasn’t used to practicing that hard and losing that much water. It was cool to see how he got so much better over two months. His body wasn’t able to handle it, and now he’s competing and is 22-0. That’s pretty freaking good.”

Farmer, who has a Nebraska “N” tattoo on his left bicep, is rarely far faraway from his previous as a Cornhusker. He lives in Lincoln, a half-hour drive from the Concordia campus, and nonetheless visits the Huskers’ soccer workplaces. He mentioned coach Scott Frost, offensive line coach Greg Austin and former teammates are large followers of his wrestling endeavor.

His journey from big-time soccer to small-college wrestling has created a buzz within the NAIA, and he was acknowledged and approached by wrestlers from different groups and followers when he was at meets, particularly ones within the state.

Naturally, teammates like to provide him grief about receiving the star therapy, calling him “THE Tanner Farmer” or “Big Shot.”

Farmer takes the ribbing, however grudgingly.

“I really don’t want that to be an issue with anybody I come into contact with, the fact I was a three-year starter (at Nebraska) shouldn’t affect how somebody treats me or interacts with me,” he mentioned. “I’m just another guy. I want to be their friend, I want to be a good teammate.”

On the identical time, Farmer is aware of his ties to Nebraska soccer have introduced publicity to the 1,200-student college he had by no means heard of till final summer season.

“If it helps the school,” he mentioned, “I’m all for that. I want to help them succeed as much as I can, however I can.”

Farmer is in Seward virtually day-after-day for wrestling and his part-time warehouse job at Huge Cob Hybrids seed firm. He’s engaged on twin grasp’s levels in athletic administration and enterprise administration and takes all his lessons on-line.

He won’t be carried out with wrestling after this weekend. He mentioned he want to compete on the worldwide stage and make a run at qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

“I’m constantly getting better. I have so far to go,” he mentioned. “I’m just starting to scratch the surface of my potential.”