for-will-vint,-signing-with-colorado-rapids-means-a-homecoming

Days earlier than signing an expert contract with the Rapids, 18-year-old midfielder Will Vint featured in a scrimmage for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Defending a late lead on Sunday, Vint observed one thing concerning the College of Denver’s goalie.

“I saw the keeper cheating,” Vint mentioned.

Vint was taking set-pieces all through the sport. Each time he took one, he hooked it towards the road.

“When the ref blew the whistle I acted like I was going to cross it,” he mentioned.

From about 30 yards out left of the field, he hammered a right-footed shot off of the restart previous the close to publish and into the web. Colorado Springs would find yourself profitable 4-2.

“That showed you his tremendous soccer IQ,” mentioned Brian Crookham, Rapids senior director of soccer growth.

Vint signed a homegrown contract with Colorado on Wednesday. The Rapids traded a fourth-round decide within the 2022 MLS SuperDraft to Atlanta United to safe his rights.

The Colorado Springs native spent just a few years in England the place he was a member of the Manchester United Academy. Vint determined that wasn’t for him so he got here again stateside to Atlanta. For Atlanta United’s USL crew, he performed 16 video games within the midfield, recording a objective and an help.

However he didn’t really feel at dwelling and he got here again to Colorado about eight months in the past.

“The Rapids believing in young players enough to actually put them on the field and allow them to show themselves was a big thing for me,” Vint mentioned. “But also all my friends are here and my family was moving back to Castle Rock anyway.”

Vint grew up taking part in for Actual Colorado the place he battled towards now-teammate Cole Bassett. Every of the 18-year-old, Colorado-raised midfielders have worldwide aspirations although Bassett felt Vint may assist the Rapids in the interim.

“When he first came back from England, I tried to convince him to come here,” Bassett mentioned. “I’ve played against Will since I was about 11 and what always stood out to me is his passing range and his vision, and he’s always been a deep-line playmaker. He’s a special player that can pick out passes that most Americans won’t make.”

His passing on the No. 6 is one thing that’s impressed many. Given the Rapids have considered one of Main League Soccer’s best-passing sixes in Jack Worth, Vint has a straightforward individual to look as much as.

“Will is a promising, young talent with a high ceiling,” Rapids normal supervisor Pádraig Smith mentioned. “For him to have previously earned an opportunity with the academy of a club like Manchester United goes to show his potential and why we’re excited to have him join the Rapids.”

Vint will doubtless spend a lot of the summer season in his hometown taking part in for the Switchbacks. The reviews are that he’s uncooked however may develop in a short time.