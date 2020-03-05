flyers-beat-capitals-for-7th-straight-win,-move-within-point-of-metropolitan-division-lead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Travis Konecny scored simply over a minute after a questionable video evaluate worn out a objective, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Wednesday night time to increase their profitable streak to seven video games. Simply 71 seconds after referee Peter MacDougall stated there was “no conclusive evidence” to point out the puck crossed the objective line beneath goaltender Braden Holtby, Konecny hammered the puck into the again of the web for his 24th of the season. He celebrated as if he scored twice.

The Flyers really scored thrice in 10 minutes to flip momentum in a showdown of the highest groups within the Metropolitan Division. Further objectives by Kevin Hayes and Tyler Pitlick throughout that run, one every by Ivan Provorov and Scott Laughton within the third and 25 saves from Brian Elliott helped Philadelphia transfer inside one level of first-place Washington.

With 15 video games left for every group, the race to the end may very well be simply as feisty as their last matchup of the common season. Capitals winger Tom Wilson dished out just a few large hits and fought twice — towards Flyers newcomer Nate Thompson after which rugged defenseman Robert Hagg.

Penalties handcuffed the Capitals, persevering with a season-long development. They lead the NHL in minor penalties, and a streak of three in beneath 5 minutes within the second interval allowed the Flyers to tie the rating and take the lead.

Lars Eller opened the scoring for Washington, and Wilson arrange Garnet Hathaway for its second objective of the sport. Provorov wired a wrist shot previous Holtby with 13:24 left within the third to offer the Flyers some respiratory room and Laughton banked the puck off a defender to ice it as they improved to 3-0-1 towards the Capitals this season.

Philadelphia retains rolling however is perhaps with out James van Riemsdyk for a while after the winger took a puck to the best hand within the first. Coach Alain Vigneault stated van Riemsdyk had an X-ray and “it doesn’t look real good.”

The fourth installment of Flyers-Capitals in 2019-20 lived as much as some early March hype. Vigneault on Tuesday reached out to Capitals assistant Scott Arniel, who labored on his workers with the Rangers. Vigneault texted Arniel, “Did you hear it was a big game?”

The end result turned out to be the Flyers’ 10th victory in 12 video games, which started with a 7-2 pasting of the Capitals in the identical constructing on Feb. 8. They went into that sport in sixth place and 9 factors again, however have since vaulted up the standings.

NOTES: Flyers trade-deadline acquisition Derek Grant had two assists. … Laughton’s 13th objective of the season set a profession excessive. … Washington went Zero for five on the ability play. … Capitals winger T.J. Oshie performed his 800th regular-season NHL sport. … Michal Kempny was a wholesome scratch for the primary time this season as Washington continues to determine its combine on protection.

UP NEXT

Flyers host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night time.

Capitals journey to face the New York Rangers on Thursday night time.

