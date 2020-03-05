florida-georgia-line’s-tyler-hubbard-expecting-3rd-child-with-wife-hayley-6-mos.-after-son’s-birth

Tyler and Hayley Hubbard have wasted NO time getting pregnant with child quantity three! Simply 6.5 months after Hayley gave start to the pair’s son, the lovebirds confirmed that one other infant is on the way in which!

Florida Georgia Line singer, Tyler Hubbard, goes to be a dad for the THIRD time in 2020! The proud papa shared a candy picture of his youngsters, Olivia, 2, and Luca, 6 months, on March 5, which he captioned, “Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!” We had been as shocked as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under3.” Hayley additionally posted pics from the candy picture shoot — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — and wrote the caption, “When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore…Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!”

Hayley JUST gave start to Luca in August 2019, so this has definitely been a fast turnaround for the couple! In the meantime, the household simply celebrated Liv’s second birthday in December. These two will DEFINITELY have their arms full with three little ones. In fact, the schedule for Florida Georgia Line isn’t slowing down, both. Tyler and his bandmate, Brian Kelley, will likely be on tour with Kenny Chesney this summer season. The reveals kick off in April, and final till the tip of August. Fortunately, nearly all of reveals are on the weekends, so Tyler will have the ability to be residence with Hayley numerous the time.

When Luca was born, Tyler and Hayley really feared that the singer would miss his son’s start on account of a busy touring schedule. Fortunately, little Luca knew to attend for his daddy to get residence, and Hayley’s contractions didn’t begin till her husband was residence from a weekend on the highway. “Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life,” Tyler gushed on Instagram, after Luca’s start. “I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother.”

Tyler and Hayley began relationship in 2013, and he proposed in Sept. 2014. They tied the knot in July 2015, and she or he’s been a serious help system since his profession with FGL has wildly taken off within the years’ since! Congrats to the glad couple!