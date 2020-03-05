florida-georgia-line’s-tyler-hubbard-and-wife-hayley-expecting-baby-no.-3

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Child on the way in which!
On Thursday, Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel introduced that their household is rising as soon as once more in probably the most cute approach. Taking to Instagram, the Florida Georgia Line singer shared a collection of snaps of the couple’s daughter Olivia Rose, 2, telling their son Luca Reed, 6 months, a valuable little secret.
“‘Little brother, mommy and daddy are having one other!'” he captioned the publish, the place the candy siblings are sporting matching outfits. “We have been as shocked as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under3.” Hayley shared the lovable pictures to her account, mentioning that little Luca’s surprised expression was fairly humorous. “When Luca finds out he isn’t the infant anymore,” she wrote. “Shock, right here comes Hubbard child #3!!
This information comes months after the longtime couple, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed their child boy in August. Wanting to maintain their little bundle of pleasure a shock, Tyler and Hayley determined to announce the thrilling information on the pink carpet in February as they headed into Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy Gala.
Thrilled to share that child no. 2 was on the way in which, Tyler bent right down to kiss Hayley’s stomach in entrance of the cameras, creating one of many Hubbard’s cutest pictures up to now.
Talking to E! Information on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the nation crooner could not masks his pleasure over being a dad once more. “We bought a little bit dude on the way in which so we’re fairly excited. Center of August we’ll have one other one in the home,” he informed Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad. “I am feeling fairly good. I do not know if it is snuck in but however we’re undoubtedly excited.”
Similar to the “Meant To Be” singer mentioned on the Billboard Music Awards: “It should be a whirlwind within the subsequent few years for certain.” Tyler has already proven that residing with two infants is not a simple feat. The truth is, after Luca’s arrival, he joked that not even the odor of bacon might wake him from a deep sleep lately.
“Having a child is simply exhausting,” he captioned a video of his spouse holding a bit of bacon over him as he sleeps. “Hayley had been making an attempt to wake me up for 20 minutes to assist her out and If at 10am a bit of bacon will not do it then nothing will. This was the third and last try. Haha.”
