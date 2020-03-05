florida-georgia-line’s-tyler-hubbard-and-wife-hayley-expecting-baby-no.-3

Child on the way in which!

On Thursday, Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel introduced that their household is rising as soon as once more in probably the most cute approach. Taking to Instagram, the Florida Georgia Line singer shared a collection of snaps of the couple’s daughter Olivia Rose, 2, telling their son Luca Reed, 6 months, a valuable little secret.

“‘Little brother, mommy and daddy are having one other!'” he captioned the publish, the place the candy siblings are sporting matching outfits. “We have been as shocked as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under3.” Hayley shared the lovable pictures to her account, mentioning that little Luca’s surprised expression was fairly humorous. “When Luca finds out he isn’t the infant anymore,” she wrote. “Shock, right here comes Hubbard child #3!!

This information comes months after the longtime couple, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed their child boy in August. Wanting to maintain their little bundle of pleasure a shock, Tyler and Hayley determined to announce the thrilling information on the pink carpet in February as they headed into Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy Gala.