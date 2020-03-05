firefighters-battle-3-alarm-blaze-at-iconic-c&h-sugar-refinery-in-crockett

CROCKETT (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled a 3-alarm hearth Thursday on the iconic C&H Sugar refinery constructing nestled on the Carquinez Straits in Crockett, officers mentioned.

The hearth reportedly began Thursday morning on the manufacturing facility on Loring Avenue and has since unfold to different flooring of the constructing. Officers mentioned the blaze was confined to an enclosed conveyer belt system. No accidents have been reported.

Efforts to struggle the fireplace have delayed Capitol Hall trains between Richmond and Martinez, in keeping with Amtrak.

No different particulars instantly accessible.