fantasy-baseball-tiers:-ss-rankings,-draft-strategy,-sleepers

Shortstop is the kind of place some fantasy homeowners plan their drafts round. Not solely is it loaded with five-category abilities within the prime tier, however it’s additionally a premium place when it comes to shortage. A minimum of, it was. Trying down our 2020 SS rankings, it seems the place is deeper than in years previous, however with some premier base stealers and power-speed threats, a number of shortstops can be particular targets for homeowners. Thankfully, most are really worthy of excessive picks, but when your draft technique includes focusing on gamers at different positions early on, then you possibly can relaxation simple understanding there are many stable shortstops and SS-eligible sleepers out there later.

Like second base, shortstop options quite a few good gamers with various ability units, so the way you’re constructing your staff issues quite a bit through which gamers — and which tier — you must goal. There are completely acceptable energy threats as far down as Tier 4, so in case you drafted velocity early, you possibly can wait fairly some time to select your shortstop. Or, given the plethora of multi-position-eligible gamers, you possibly can seize multiple and determine how you are going to slot them into your lineup later.

As a result of many homeowners need at the very least some velocity from this place, chances are high you’ll be focusing on a shortstop by Spherical 6. It is easy to get antsy and overdraft somebody, however there are sufficient to go round, particularly in case you purchase into a couple of potential breakouts.

Earlier than we get into our SS tiers, please keep in mind that our sub-tiers are based mostly on the kind of manufacturing a participant supplies. Somebody in Tier 3A is not essentially higher than somebody in Tier 3B; relatively, he simply produces otherwise (i.e. extra SBs, higher common). That ought to provide help to discover the participant that most accurately fits your staff wants. Additionally, our SS rankings are based mostly on the concept that gamers are solely eligible at SS. Gamers eligible at different positions could also be ranked greater in our general rankings.

Who’re the most effective fantasy baseball shortstops?

Eligibility based mostly on Yahoo default settings



* = Not eligible to play that place on draft day however anticipated to play there throughout the season

There is a world the place all 5 of our Tier-1 shortstops are drafted within the first spherical. That in all probability will not occur, however all 5 have that sort of expertise and upside. In case you begin your staff with any of them, you may be in fine condition.

We have positioned Alex Bregman in his personal sub-tier as a result of he would not steal almost as many bases as the remaining, however he arguably has essentially the most upside in each different class. Trea Turner will get his personal sub-tier as a result of he could lead on the league in steals whereas additionally popping 20 HRs with a stable batting common. The three guys in Tier 1B are all 30/30 threats with numerous levels of upside in common.

Determining which participant is for you will depend on the way you prefer to construct your staff. If you already know you may keep away from low-power speedy guys, then you definately in all probability need somebody who steals bases. In case you do not actually care about steals or are open to drafting a Mallex Smith-type afterward, by all means seize Bregman. He is additionally a fantastic decide if you already know you need somebody like Jonathan Villar, Whit Merrifield or Adalberto Mondesi a couple of rounds later. If you wish to load up on steals early, then Turner is sensible, however ensure you get extra energy/RBIs afterward.

Since you’re drafting these guys within the first two rounds, you may have loads of time to adapt and construct your staff round them, so simply go forward and decide whomever you assume is the most effective out there if you do not have a set philosophy.

TIER 1A



Alex Bregman, Astros (additionally eligible at 3B)

TIER 1B



Francisco Lindor, Indians



Trevor Story, Rockies



Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

TIER 1C



Trea Turner, Nationals

2020 Fantasy Baseball Tiers: Tier-2 shortstops

Tier 2 is nearly as stacked as Tier 1. In actual fact, most of those guys have been thought-about top-tier shortstops in some unspecified time in the future of their careers. Any may vault into the highest tier heading into subsequent season, which is why you should not be frightened in case you miss out on one of many above gamers. In actual fact, grabbing a slugging OF, 1B, or 3B within the first or second spherical and focusing on somebody like Mondesi or Villar within the fourth or fifth makes quite a lot of sense, and due to all of the multi-position eligibility amongst these gamers, you can justifiably goal two within the first 5 rounds.

The gamers in Tier 2A may truly be tiered off much more, as Xander Bogaerts hit .300 final yr and Manny Machado has proven that capacity previously. Gleyber Torres in all probability will not do significantly better than .280, however he has essentially the most energy upside. At this level, none are more likely to steal greater than seven or so bases, however these gamers nonetheless have main worth.

Javier Baez will get his personal sub-tier as a result of he has the potential to go 30/20 with an honest batting common once more, so he is actually not that far under the fellows in Tier 1B. However after final season’s decline in SBs, which is extra in keeping with his profession numbers, he is unlikely to steal as many bases.

Mondesi and Villar are each guys who can hit 15-25 HRs and steal 40-plus bases. Villar has a bit of extra energy and Mondesi has a bit of extra steals upside, however each are uncommon gamers who can swing a class just about by themselves. They are not that dissimilar from Turner, however he is extra more likely to hit for a better common, which supplies him an edge in general worth.

TIER 2A



Gleyber Torres, Yankees (2B)



Xander Bogaerts, Pink Sox



Manny Machado, Padres (3B)

TIER 2B



Javier Baez, Cubs

TIER 2C



Adalberto Mondesi, Royals



Jonathan Villar, Marlins (2B, OF*)

2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Tier-Three Shortstops

Very similar to Tier 2, Tier 3 is loaded with some former Tier-1 gamers (and at the very least one man poised to make the leap). Our first sub-tier options two of final yr’s greatest breakouts, Ketel Marte and Marcus Semien, each of whom may/ought to be within the tier above. Bo Bichette additionally seems to be like a future star and will escape as early as this season. All of those gamers can hit 20-plus HRs and steal at the very least 10 bases, with Bichette, Tim Anderson, Scott Kingery, and Danny Santana all having 20-SB upside. You possibly can argue we must always tier off this group even additional, as most of those guys may hit .280 or greater (Marte and Anderson each hit at the very least .329 final yr), however Kingery and Santana are a lot much less more likely to attain that mark.

Carlos Correa will get his personal sub-tier due to his energy and run-producing capacity. He clubbed 21 HRs in simply 75 video games final yr, and he would seemingly be up a tier if he may keep wholesome. His lack of steals and fluctuating batting common are additionally worries, however Correa may simply lead this place in homers if he performs 150-plus video games.

Elvis Andrus additionally will get his personal sub-tier as a result of he is extra of a steals man. He hit 20 HRs in 2017, however that quantity dropped to 12 final yr. Nonetheless, with an honest common, a bunch of runs, and 25-plus SBs, Andrus has loads of worth.

Many websites would place Bichette, Marte, and Semien into the tier above. On the very least, they would not put Kingery and Santana in the identical tier as these different gamers. We clearly just like the latter two greater than most, however it is possible for you to to attend a number of rounds for them in comparison with Bichette and Marte, who will seemingly begin going within the sixth or seventh. Focusing on certainly one of these gamers to be your beginning SS is not a nasty concept, however with 11 guys within the tiers above them, you higher ensure you’re hitting house runs at different positions.

TIER 3A



Bo Bichette, Blue Jays



Ketel Marte, D-backs (2B, OF)



Marcus Semien, A’s



Tim Anderson, White Sox



Scott Kingery, Phillies (2B, SS, OF)



Danny Santana, Rangers (1B, 2B, 3B, OF)

TIER 3B



Carlos Correa, Astros

TIER 3C



Elvis Andrus, Rangers

Fantasy Baseball Tiers: Tier-Four shortstops

Although you are not drafting a lot of the gamers in Tier 4 to be your beginning SS, this is not some throwaway group of gamers. Everyone knows Corey Seager’s upside, and each Didi Gregorius and Paul DeJong have 30-HR energy. Jorge Polanco broke out final yr and can seemingly be one of many prime run-scoring shortstops this season along with hitting 20-plus HRs. These gamers aren’t completely related, as DeJong will seemingly have the bottom common and Polanco could have the fewest RBIs, however they will all hit 20-30 HRs with comparatively few steals.

Amed Rosario has 20/20 upside, which is at all times precious at an MI spot, and Jean Segura, regardless of disappointing final yr, may hit .300 with 10-15 HRs and 20-plus steals.

Finally, you in all probability will not be particularly focusing on any of those gamers in your draft, but when you end up ready to seize one within the center and even late rounds that matches your staff’s wants (i.e. energy within the type of Gregorius or velocity within the kind Segura), take benefit.

TIER 4A



Corey Seager, Dodgers



Didi Gregorius, Phillies



Paul DeJong, Cardinals



Jorge Polanco, Twins

TIER 4B



Amed Rosario, Mets



Jean Segura, Phillies (3B*)

Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: SS

Most of the shortstops in Tier 5 will go undrafted in your league, however all have enchantment as both late-round picks or early-season waiver pickups. The blokes in Tier 5A provide some energy and velocity (assume 15/15 or 15/10), with Luis Urias seemingly hitting essentially the most homers if he will get common at-bats. None are thrilling, however all can assist stability out your staff.

The blokes in Tier 5B will hit homers, however they do not do a lot else. Ryan Mountcastle is essentially the most fascinating if he will get enjoying time, however it may take some time earlier than he finds his method into common at-bats. If he performs a full season, he’d be a part of Willy Adames and Freddy Galvis within the 20-HR membership.

Tier 5C options maybe essentially the most impactful gamers, as all three could possibly be massive contributors in steals with common enjoying time. Proper now, none have clear paths to at-bats (although the Marlins have mentioned Jon Berti will play most days in a super-utility position), however as quickly as they do, anticipate them to be snatched up off the waiver wire. In case you want steals, it would not harm to plan forward and stash certainly one of these guys. As a bonus, Madrigal will hit for a excessive common when he will get referred to as up.

TIER 5A



Kevin Newman, Pirates (2B)



Mauricio Dubon, Giants (2B)



Carter Kieboom, Nationals (3B*)



Luis Urias, Brewers (2B)



Dansby Swanson, Braves



Nick Ahmed, D-backs



Niko Goodrum,Tigers (1B, 2B, OF)

Tier 5B



Willy Adames, Rays



Freddy Galvis, Reds (2B)



Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles

TIER 5C



Garrett Hampson, Rockies (2B, OF)



Nick Madrigal, White Sox (2B)



Jon Berti, Marlins (3B, OF)

Fantasy Baseball Deep Sleepers: SS

Our Tier-6 shortstops are available in all varieties. Some have enjoying time issues, others simply have not been all that good. That mentioned, any of them may get scorching for a couple of weeks and assist your fantasy groups.

TIER 6



Orlando Arcia, Brewers



Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers (2B, OF)



J.P. Crawford, Mariners



Chris Taylor, Dodgers (2B, OF)



Leury Garcia, White Sox (2B*, OF)



Jose Iglesias, Orioles



Jose Peraza, Pink Sox (2B, OF)



Brendan Rodgers, Rockies (2B)



Andrelton Simmons, Angels



Brandon Crawford, Giants



Miguel Rojas, Marlins



Johan Camargo, Braves (3B, OF)



Nico Hoerner, Cubs (2B*)