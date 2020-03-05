fantasy-baseball-tiers:-2b-rankings,-draft-strategy,-sleepers

Splitting our 2020 fantasy baseball 2B rankings into tiers was one in every of our most tough pre-draft workouts but. Together with catcher, there are not any second basemen projected to go within the first spherical of drafts, so there is not an apparent prime tier. There are additionally extremely diversified ability units amongst 2B-eligible gamers and a bunch of worthwhile sleepers, so potential draft methods for this place are seemingly limitless.

The excellent news is you will discover a second baseman that works for you regardless of the way you wish to construct your group. You might need to achieve somewhat for a high-steals man, however for probably the most half, you may even get these gamers at applicable values. And if you do not get the upper-tier 2B you need, there’ll seemingly be a really related second- or third-tier facsimile accessible just a few rounds later.

Except you’re particularly searching for steals or possibly a excessive batting common out of your 2B, you do not essentially want to enter your draft with a set plan. As a substitute, you may let the draft come to you and simply seize the most effective worth. That is reassuring at what’s perceived to be a skinny place. The secret is retaining observe of 2B-eligible gamers who’re being drafted to play different positions. In the event you get behind a run, you is perhaps compelled to achieve for the final participant left in a tier or for the primary participant within the tier under, however likelihood is you will discover the kind of participant you are searching for.

As at all times, we’ve got to remind you that our sub-tiers are grouped by the kind of manufacturing a participant provides. A participant in Tier 2A is not essentially higher than a participant in Tier 2B or 2C; relatively, they supply related general influence, simply in numerous methods (i.e. extra steals, extra HRs, and so on.). By tiering gamers this fashion, it offers you a greater thought of who to focus on primarily based on the way you’re constructing your group. Additionally, it is necessary to notice that our 2B rankings are primarily based on the concept that a participant is solely eligible at 2B. Gamers eligible at different positions could also be ranked greater in our general rankings.

Who’re the most effective fantasy baseball 2Bs?

Eligibility primarily based on Yahoo default settings



* = Not eligible at that place on draft day however anticipated to play there throughout the season

You would argue for fewer gamers in Tier 1; you could possibly argue for extra gamers. Second base does not have just a few clear-cut, no-doubt-about-it, better-than-everyone-else gamers. In previous years, Jose Altuve has had that distinction, however after stealing a career-low six bases (in 124 video games) and hitting underneath .300 for the primary time since 2013 final 12 months, he is perhaps coming again to the pack. That is why we have included DJ LeMahieu in his sub-tier. LeMahieu will not steal as many bases as Altuve, however he might greatest him within the different 4 classes.

Gleyber Torres will get his personal sub-tier after blasting 38 HRs in 144 video games final season. There are different 2B-eligible energy hitters within the tier under, however Torres is somewhat higher hitter (profession .275 common) and might steal just a few bases (common of 5.5 per season).

Jonathan Villar additionally will get his personal sub-tier due to his league-leading SB upside. He’ll seemingly hit round 20 HRs, too, making him a first-rate goal for any fantasy proprietor. The fear with Villar, particularly in a much less hitter-friendly park, is his common and RBIs, however his power-speed potential is hard to match.

You possibly can argue that Keston Hiura ought to be combined in with Torres — or maybe in a tier of his personal — after his spectacular rookie marketing campaign that noticed him membership 19 HRs and steal 9 bases in simply 84 video games. While you think about his Triple-A numbers, he hit 38 homers in 141 video games in 2019. It is tempting to simply pencil him in for 35 HRs this 12 months, however issues have a approach of night out in sophomore seasons. We count on 25-plus homers and a superb quantity of steals, however we’re being considerably cautious with our projection. That is why Hiura is in a sub-tier with Ozzie Albies, who’s had no less than 24 HRs and 14 SBs in every of his first two full seasons.

These gamers will seemingly begin coming off the board within the third or fourth spherical, and as soon as the run begins, you could possibly see them go in comparatively fast succession. LeMahieu would be the final one drafted as a result of many homeowners need extra pace out of their second baseman. You will discover some related gamers within the tier under, so you do not have to prioritize a center infielder in Rounds 3-5, however in the event you did not get (m)any SBs along with your first- or second-round choose, it isn’t a nasty thought to focus on somebody like Hiura, Albies, or Villar.

TIER 1A



Jose Altuve, Astros



DJ LeMahieu, Yankees (additionally eligible at 1B, 3B)

TIER 1B



Gleyber Torres, Yankees (SS)

TIER 1C



Jonathan Villar, Marlins (SS, OF*)​

TIER 1D



Keston Hiura, Brewers



Ozzie Albies, Braves

2020 Fantasy Baseball Tiers: Tier-2 2Bs​

There are sturdy instances to be made for Ketel Marte and even Whit Merrifield to be in Tier 1, not Tier 2, however we fear a bit about Marte being a one-year surprise and Merrifield’s relative lack of SBs final 12 months. And, sure, we get the irony of worrying about Marte when Hiura has performed simply 84 main league video games, however we have really seen Marte do nothing within the majors a number of occasions, so it is truthful to count on regression.

Marte will get his personal sub-tier as a result of he might hit for a superb common and steal some bases along with offering stable energy numbers. Merrifield will get his personal sub-tier as a result of he might hit .300 and steal 30-plus bases with average energy. Once more, it isn’t loopy to worth both of those guys equally to the fellows within the tier above, however they arrive with barely extra query marks.

Tier 2C is principally a tier of moderate-average energy hitters. Any of Max Muncy, Mike Moustakas, or Eduardo Escobar could lead on the place in homers this 12 months. Escobar in all probability has the bottom HR upside, however he’ll additionally seemingly hit for the best common of these three.

With all of those guys eligible at different positions, it is powerful to say once they’ll come off the board and if they’re going to even be slotted in as 2Bs by their house owners. As such, you may’t essentially rely on them being there within the seventh or eighth rounds. Tier 2C will last more as a result of they’re type of generic energy hitters, however in the event you concentrate on SBs earlier in your draft (say, with Trea Turner or Starling Marte), prioritizing a power-hitting 2B somewhat later is smart. As a result of you may get somebody like Muncy or Moustakas within the ninth or 10th spherical, it isn’t a nasty option to construct your group. Conversely, in the event you’re all energy early on, grabbing somebody like Merrifield within the sixth spherical is smart within the hopes he runs extra this 12 months.

Tier 2A



Ketel Marte, D-backs (SS, OF)

TIER 2B



Whit Merrifield, Royals (OF)

TIER 2C



Max Muncy, Dodgers (1B, 3B)



Mike Moustakas, Reds (3B)



Eduardo Escobar, D-backs (3B)

Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Tier-Three 2Bs

In the event you resolve to attend on 2B, you will discover some nice worth choices in Tier 3. At the very least one or two of these gamers will get away, and given their multi-position eligibility, they’re nice to draft as MIs or backups, relying how deep your league is. You’ll begin seeing these gamers come off the board round Spherical 12, and no less than just a few of them will linger in your draft queue for longer than they need to.

The 2 sub-tiers on this group are divided by the variety of steals we count on the gamers to get. Tier 3A options guys who will in all probability steal five-to-10 bases, whereas Tier 3B options guys who will seemingly get round 20 or extra. All the gamers on this tier can hit round 20 HRs, with Brandon Lowe and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. having probably the most upside in that division (30-35?) and Tommy Edman having the least.

You can also make the case that Jeff McNeil, Edman, and possibly even Gavin Lux ought to be in their very own sub-tier as a result of they’ve the potential to bat .300, which could be very worthwhile relying on how you’ve got constructed your group. Every has drawbacks (Edman’s energy/RBI manufacturing, McNeil’s pace, Lux’s expertise), however these are good guys to focus on in the event you want a bump in common.

Finally, in the event you’re one of many final house owners to draft your 2B starter, you may seemingly wind up with one in every of these gamers. You possibly can stay with that, as there’s quite a lot of expertise and upside on this tier, however you must be sure you’re selecting the correct man for the group you are constructing.

TIER 3A



Gavin Lux, Dodgers



Jeff McNeil Mets, (3B, OF)



Ryan McMahon, Rockies (1B, 3B)



Brandon Lowe, Rays (1B, OF)



Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays (OF)

TIER 3B



Cavan Biggio, Blue Jays (OF)



Scott Kingery, Phillies (3B, SS, OF)



Danny Santana, Rangers (1B, 3B, SS, OF)



Tommy Edman, Cardinals (3B, OF)

2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Tier-Four 2Bs

You will discover somewhat little bit of all the things in Tier 4. In the event you’re in a deeper league with an MI spot, that is the place you are going to discover that man to assist steadiness out your group. These guys will all go late (in the event that they’re drafted in any respect), and so they both fall into the “boring veteran” or “potential breakout” class. Clearly, the potential breakouts, like Nick Solak, Isan Diaz, and Luis Urias, are extra interesting, however do not overlook the reliability of 25 HRs and 10 SBs from somebody like Rougned Odor, particularly in the event you’re stable in batting common or have determined to punt it.

Probably the most attention-grabbing man on this tier is Dee Gordon, who’s one of many few no-power speedsters left in baseball. He enters this season and not using a set place, and together with his steals declining in recent times, he is being neglected in lots of drafts. But when he does discover his approach into common at-bats, everyone knows he has the potential to swing a class, so in the event you’re determined for pace, you are able to do worse than taking a flier on Gordon.

Tier 4A options the fellows with extra energy, and as an added bonus, Odor, Ian Happ, and Solak can all swipe round 10 bases, too. Tier 4C options the 15/15 guys, although Urias has probably the most energy upside as soon as he will get on the sector. Howie Kendrick will get his personal sub-tier due to the actual fact he is hit over .300 for 3 straight seasons. He does not do a lot else (although 17 HRs final 12 months wasn’t dangerous) and he is 36, however he nonetheless has the potential to assist your group as a late-round choose.

TIER 4A



Rougned Odor, Rangers



Ian Happ, Cubs (3B, OF)



Nick Solak, Rangers (3B)



Michael Chavis, Crimson Sox (1B)



Isan Diaz, Marlins

TIER 4B



Dee Gordon, Mariners TIER 4C



Kolten Wong, Cardinals



Kevin Newman, Pirates (SS)



Mauricio Dubon, Giants (SS)



Luis Urias, Brewers (SS)

TIER 4D



Howie Kendrick, Nationals (1B, 3B)

Fantasy Baseball Deep Sleepers: Tier-5 2Bs

Related to Tier 4, a number of the gamers in Tier 5 are boring veterans whereas others are potential breakouts. Both approach, they’re all principally afterthoughts in drafts.

Probably the most attention-grabbing sub-tier right here is Tier 5D, which options two speedsters who solely want common at-bats to be worthwhile contributors to fantasy groups. Proper now, neither Garrett Hampson nor Nick Madrigal has a transparent path to taking part in time, however all it takes is one harm for issues to vary in a rush.

Luis Arraez is attention-grabbing after hitting .334 in his rookie season. He does not have a lot energy or pace, so he is a bit one-dimensional, however at simply 22, it is potential he develops extra energy.

The gamers in Tier 5B are just about power-only guys, whereas the gamers in Tier 5A have somewhat little bit of pace to go together with average pop. A number of of those gamers have taking part in time points, whereas others are on the draw back of their careers. Both approach, it is potential there might be a pair stable seasons from this tier, however most of those gamers will simply be pickups as soon as they’ve a sizzling streak.

TIER 5A



Jurickson Profar, Padres (OF)



Cesar Hernandez, Indians



Niko Goodrum, Tigers (1B, SS, OF)



Freddy Galvis, Reds (SS)



Eric Sogard, Brewers (3B*, OF)



Hanser Alberto, Orioles (3B)



Chris Taylor, Dodgers (SS, OF)

TIER 5B



Jonathan Schoop, Tigers



Robinson Cano, Mets



Tommy La Stella, Angels (3B)



Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers (SS, OF)



Starlin Castro, Nationals (3B)

TIER 5C



Luis Arraez, Twins (3B, OF)

TIER 5D



Garrett Hampson, Rockies (SS, OF)



Nick Madrigal, White Sox (SS)

Fantasy Baseball Tiers: Tier-6 2Bs

It is unlikely these gamers can be drafted in mixed-league drafts, however there may be some potential right here. Franklin Barreto, Shed Lengthy Jr., and Brendan Rodgers all have some upside if given taking part in time, however at this level, you may’t rely on that.

TIER 6



Franklin Barreto, A’s



Shed Lengthy Jr., Mariners (OF)



Leury Garcia*, White Sox (SS, OF)



Jose Peraza, Crimson Sox (SS, OF)



Brendan Rodgers, Rockies (SS)



Colin Moran, Pirates (3B)



Asdrubal Cabrera, Nationals (3B)



Adam Frazier, Pirates



Nico Hoerner*, Cubs (SS)