fantasy-baseball-tiers:-1b-rankings,-draft-strategy,-sleepers

First base is not precisely a “precedence” place in fantasy baseball drafts. That is to not say there aren’t good 1Bs, however it’s usually not a roster spot for which you devise some grand draft technique. In some unspecified time in the future throughout your draft, you will have a look at the general rankings and assume, “I suppose that 1B is one of the best accessible. I am going to draft him.” There’s nothing improper with that, however it’s good to have an inventory of 1B tiers in your cheat sheet so you do not overdraft a primary basemen when there are a number of different related gamers who will probably be accessible a number of rounds later.

Certainly, there are many gamers with related profiles at 1B, as solely a relative few hit for an excellent common and ever fewer steal bases, so it may be robust to tier them off. What makes issues much more troublesome is all of the gamers eligible at different positions, the place they’re extra more likely to be slotted in fantasy lineups. So, in case you wait too lengthy for a 1B, you would possibly wind up with somebody with a number of too many query marks in your liking.

In the end, that is all you are making an attempt to keep away from at this place. There are sufficient reliable sluggers that you simply should not must dip down into the query marks in your starter. It is good to draft a type of lower-tier gamers for bench depth, as not less than a number of of them are more likely to escape this yr, however do not cross up a “positive” 30 HRs and 90 RBIs simply since you assume you could find this yr’s Josh Bell.

A couple of reminders about our rankings and tiers: Gamers are grouped into sub-tiers based mostly on what sort of manufacturing they supply. Simply because somebody is in, say, Tier 3A, that does not essentially imply they’re higher than somebody in Tier 3B; somewhat, it simply means the blokes in 3B have extra batting common upside whereas these in 3A are all about energy. Additionally, our 1B rankings are based mostly on the concept that a participant is solely eligible at first base. Some gamers eligible at different positions, akin to Yasmani Grandal, will probably be ranked greater in our total rankings.

Who’re one of the best fantasy baseball 1Bs?

Eligibility based mostly on Yahoo default settings



* = Participant not eligible at 1B on draft day however anticipated to play there in the course of the season

You may make an argument that Cody Bellinger needs to be alone in Tier 1, as nearly each web site (together with ours) has him ranked properly above each different 1B, however as we noticed throughout his mediocre 2018 marketing campaign (.260, 25 HRs), Bellinger is not essentially a positive factor to provide at such a excessive degree once more. He is nonetheless the highest first baseman, however Freddie Freeman, Pete Alonso, and, sure, even Paul Goldschmidt, are proper there with him.

We have separated Bellinger into his personal tier as a result of he is actually the one one who steals some bases. Alonso will get his personal tier as a result of he is extra of a traditional middling-average, big-power man. Freeman and Goldschmidt can each hit round .300 with stable manufacturing numbers within the different classes. Whomever you like (if any) actually is determined by the way you wish to construct your staff. Bellinger will probably be gone within the first spherical, whereas Freeman will possible go within the second and Alonso within the second or third. Goldschmidt will dangle round longer, however we’re one of many few websites that thinks he ought to go shortly after Freeman.

At 32, he is two years older than Freeman and coming off a down yr the place he hit simply .260, however his BABIP was 45 factors beneath his profession mark. And whereas the shift from Arizona to St. Louis might be a part of the explanation, it is price noting that he hit higher on the street whereas in Arizona. He wasn’t a Chase Discipline creation by any means, and it appears possible his common will soar again up this yr. With 34 HRs, 97 Rs, and 97 RBIs final season, that ought to imply numbers throughout the board on par with Freeman. Take benefit if Goldschmidt falls too far in your draft.

TIER 1A



Cody Bellinger, Dodgers (additionally eligible at OF)

TIER 1B



Freddie Freeman, Braves



Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

TIER 1C



Pete Alonso, Mets

2020 Fantasy Baseball Tiers: Tier-2 1Bs

Issues begin getting tough in Tier 2, as you may simply develop this tier to incorporate about seven extra guys. That is why in the case of drafting 1Bs, many fantasy house owners will decide to attend as a substitute of grabbing somebody like Jose Abreu within the sixth spherical.

We have separated Matt Olson and Josh Bell into their very own tier as a result of neither hits for a very excessive common however each have confirmed they’ll pop 35-plus HRs. Abreu and Rizzo will each possible hit round .290 with 30-plus HRs, and the upside is there for extra. DJ LeMahieu will possible be drafted to play 2B or 3B, however we’re together with him right here, too. He has the best batting common upside of any 1B, and he confirmed final yr he can maintain his personal within the different manufacturing numbers.

As a result of 1B is stuffed with comparatively related gamers, you may in all probability get these guys at respectable values. The place they go in drafts will differ based mostly on private preferences, however the backside line is there is no want to succeed in for them except you actually like one or really feel that you simply want the average common increase somebody like Rizzo supplies.

TIER 2A



Matt Olson, A’s



Josh Bell, Pirates

TIER 2B



Jose Abreu, White Sox



Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

TIER 2C



DJ LeMahieu, Yankees (2B, 3B)

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Tier-Three 1Bs

Tier 3 is deep and assorted, and with a number of gamers eligible at different positions, it is robust to say what number of will truly be drafted to play 1B in your league. Both approach, these guys are going to go within the early-middle and center rounds, and lots of have the upside to leap up a tier by the tip of the season. The truth is, Trey Mancini, Yuli Gurriel, and Carlos Santana all had been in that tier final yr, and Max Muncy was solely held down by his batting common. Each Miguel Sano and Edwin Encarnacion in all probability would have been there, too, if they’d performed extra video games.

The gamers within the first two sub-tiers are differentiated due to batting common upside. Tier 3A options gamers who will possible publish sub-.260 averages, although Santana topped that final yr because of a excessive BABIP and one in every of his greatest energy seasons. The HR and RBI potential of most of those gamers nonetheless affords super worth, particularly for somebody like Sano and even Rhys Hoskins, who’s coming off a down yr, however the mediocre averages restrict their total attraction. However in case you hit on the fitting man, you will have one of many steals of the draft. That is why it is a good suggestion to get not less than one slugger from this tier even in case you’ve already drafted your 1B.

Mancini and Gurriel had profession years final yr, as each batted not less than .291 and hit 31 HRs. Mancini hit .293 his rookie season, so you may argue he needs to be in Tier 2B, however we’re nonetheless leery he can repeat final season. Gurriel’s energy surge got here out of nowhere, because the 35-year-old hit 18 and 13 HRs, respectively, within the earlier two seasons. He might be a suckers choose this yr, however given his regular batting common and place in a stacked lineup, we doubt he’ll be a complete bust.

Danny Santana will get his personal sub-tier due to his skill to steal bases. The 29-year-old switch-hitter is a complete wild card after his breakout 2018, and whereas it is likely to be lofty to count on one other 28 HRs and 21 SBs, it is possible Santana can method one other 20/20 season with sufficient at-bats. The actual query is whether or not he can repeat his .283 common regardless of a excessive Ok-rate and low BB-rate, however even a drop to .260 with good numbers within the different classes offers him worth. With few different 1B-eligible gamers stealing bases, you can provide your staff a singular benefit with somebody like Santana at first — however provided that he pops 25-plus homers and drives in 80-plus runs, each of which aren’t any positive issues.

TIER 3A



Max Muncy, Dodgers (2B, 3B)



Rhys Hoskins, Phillies



Carlos Santana, Indians



Miguel Sano, Twins (3B)



Edwin Encarnacion, White Sox



Christian Walker, D-backs

TIER 3B



Trey Mancini, Orioles (OF)



Yuli Gurriel, Astros (3B)

TIER 3C



Danny Santana, Rangers (2B, 3B, SS, OF)

Fantasy Baseball Tiers: Tier-Four 1Bs

We have loaded up Tier 4 with some stable however “boring” gamers, in addition to a number of potential breakouts. As soon as once more, most of those gamers are eligible at different positions, so it is robust to say with certainty after they’ll begin coming off the board. All can hit an honest quantity of homers (although not as many for the blokes in Tier 4C), and it is unlikely you will get a lot within the methods of common from any of them. Nonetheless, there’s legit manufacturing accessible on this tier, particularly if these guys fall to the mid-to-late rounds.

Tier 4A is filled with guys who’ve 30-HR upside and may publish an honest variety of RBIs, however the manufacturing within the different classes would possibly disappoint. There additionally is likely to be enjoying time (Michiel Chavis, Joc Pederson, Yandy Diaz) or harm (Luke Voit) considerations, but when any of these guys play 145-plus video games, they might simply be within the tier above heading into subsequent season. Getting one in every of these sluggers as a bench stash/UTIL is a good suggestion.

Tier 4B options guys who can steal double-digit bases whereas additionally offering 20-plus HRs. Brandon Lowe has probably the most homer upside of this group, whereas Wil Myers will publish probably the most SBs. Ryan Braun has some batting common upside, however he is the almost certainly to lose enjoying time and supply little-to-no manufacturing. Chances are high, you will have your beginning 1B by the point these guys are getting drafted, however in case you want a backup 1B/CI who can get a number of steals, these are prime targets.

Tier 4C is the least thrilling group, as neither Eric Hosmer nor Daniel Murphy excel in anybody class. However each are respectable hitters who can get to 20 HRs and supply an excellent quantity of RBIs and runs. Murphy’s age and harm historical past restrict his attraction, however everyone knows how enjoying in Colorado can inflate stats. Hosmer quietly posted 99 RBIs final yr, and with San Diego’s offense persevering with to enhance, he may have one other stable yr in that class.

TIER 4A



Ryan McMahon, Rockies (2B, 3B)



Renato Nunez, Orioles (3B)



Luke Voit, Yankees



Yasmani Grandal, White Sox (C)



Michael Chavis, Purple Sox (2B)



Joc Pederson, Dodgers (OF)



Mark Canha, A’s (OF)



Hunter Dozier, Royals (3B, OF)



Yandy Diaz, Rays (3B)

TIER 4B



Brandon Lowe, Rays (2B, OF)



Wil Myers, Padres (OF)



Ryan Braun*, Brewers (OF)

TIER 4C



Eric Hosmer, Padres



Daniel Murphy, Rockies

Fantasy Baseball Tiers: Late-round 1Bs

Tier 5 is not that a lot totally different than Tier 4, particularly whenever you think about that lots of the Tier-Four 1Bs will truly be drafted to play different positions. The fellows beneath usually tend to be CIs/1B backups in deeper leagues (in case you draft one in any respect).

The fellows in Tier 5A can hit 20-plus and possibly even 30-plus homers with common enjoying time, however most have potential platoon points or are on the draw back of their careers. C.J. Cron might be the “most secure”, so in case you’re simply on the lookout for some low cost homers late, he is the man to focus on. Jesus Aguilar may simply bounce again, whereas Eric Thames and Dan Vogelbach ought to hit 20-plus HRs, too, however these are all low-average sluggers who’ve mediocre ceilings in runs.

Tier 5B affords doubtlessly extra helpful gamers, as Howie Kendrick, Joey Votto, and Miguel Cabrera may all hit round .300. Nonetheless, none are more likely to hit 20 HRs — they usually’re all previous — so fantasy house owners will possible skip over them.

We gave Jake Bauers his personal sub-tier as a result of he may steal some bases and principally be a less expensive model of Myers or Braun, in order that’s one thing to bear in mind in case you’re on the lookout for a late-round sleeper who might help just a little bit in each energy and pace.

TIER 5A



C.J. Cron, Tigers



Jesus Aguilar, Marlins



Eric Thames, Nationals (OF)



Rowdy Tellez, Blue Jays



Dan Vogelbach, Mariners



​Albert Pujols, Angels



Christian Vazquez, Purple Sox (C)



Ji-Man Choi, Rays



Mitch Moreland, Purple Sox

TIER 5B



Howie Kendrick, Nationals (2B, 3B)



Joey Votto, Reds



Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

TIER 5C



Jake Bauers, Indians (OF)

Fantasy Baseball Deep Sleepers: 1B

You simply know somebody from Tier 6 will hit 30-plus HRs this yr, however good luck making an attempt to guess. Dominic Smith appears like a man who simply wants at-bats, however he would not have a transparent path to them. The identical goes for Nate Lowe and even veterans Jay Bruce and Justin Smoak.

Deep-leaguers can take their possibilities with one in every of these guys, however chances are high most will probably be left on the waiver wire after your draft and will probably be picked up as soon as they begin having a sizzling streak.