facebook-removes-misleading-trump-‘census’-campaign-ads

(CBS SF) — Fb mentioned Thursday it should take away some advertisements run by President Donald Trump’s re-election marketing campaign that it says ran afoul of its insurance policies to “prevent confusion around the official US census.”

The Menlo Park-based social media big had come beneath fireplace for permitting the Trump marketing campaign to run advertisements this week on its platform asking individuals to “respond now” to an “Official Congressional District Census.”

“This survey is ESSENTIAL to our team’s 2020 campaign strategy. We need Patriotic Americans like YOU to respond to this census, so we can develop a winning strategy for YOUR STATE,” among the advertisements learn.

The questions on the survey embody asking customers about their views of President Trump in addition to their age, title, and speak to data. The survey additionally requested what information retailers they learn most, and in the event that they “think Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left are putting their personal anti-Trump agenda ahead of what’s best for the American people.”

Fb has been criticized by Democrats for its coverage of not fact-checking advertisements run by politicians, a coverage that Democrats say advantages Trump.

“There are policies in place to prevent confusion around the official U.S. Census and this is an example of those being enforced,” Andy Stone, a Fb spokesperson informed CNN Enterprise.

The Trump marketing campaign declined to remark.

Earlier on Thursday Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco had slammed Fb for permitting the Trump marketing campaign to run the advertisements, arguing they violated Fb’s deceptive content material coverage concerning the census.

“I’m particularly annoyed today the actions of Facebook,” Pelosi mentioned at a press convention Thursday morning about the necessity to encourage all communities to take part within the upcoming census. She referred to as the commercial “an absolute lie. A lie that is consistent with the misrepresentation policy of Facebook.”

“I know that profit motive is their business model, but it should not come at the cost of the counting who is in our country, so that we can provide the services and the rest,” she added. “The beautiful diversity of America is what this administration fears. They want it undercounted.”

The advertisements have been first highlighted by the journalist Judd Legum.

