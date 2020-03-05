every-leads-mcilroy-at-bay-hill





















Wayne Riley and Nick Dougherty look again at the very best of the motion from the opening spherical of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Matt Each continued his spectacular Bay Hill report to upstage Rory McIlroy and transfer right into a one-shot lead after the opening spherical of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Each, a two-time winner of the occasion, carded a surprising bogey-free 65 in breezy situations on Thursday afternoon to leap forward of morning pacesetter McIlroy.

Talor Gooch and Scottie Scheffler sit two strokes off the tempo in a share of third, with Graeme McDowell and Tyrrell Hatton within the group three photographs again on 4 below.

McDowell combined six birdies with two bogeys to take a seat in a share of fifth spot

Each, who missed the reduce on the Honda Traditional final week after a second-round 85, began on the tenth and birdied two of first three holes earlier than following a 15-foot par-save on the 14th with a two-putt achieve on the par-five 16th.

The world No 309 adopted a 35-footer on the first by draining a 50-footer on the subsequent after which including a close-range birdie on the fourth to maneuver alongside McIlroy on the high of the leaderboard.

Each has missed the reduce in three of his previous 4 PGA Tour begins

Each missed birdie makes an attempt from inside 12 ft on the sixth and seventh however made amends by holing a 30-footer on the eighth to seize the outright lead, earlier than closing his blemish-free card with a two-putt par from long-range.

McIlroy had recovered from a sluggish begin to set the preliminary clubhouse goal, with the world No 1 one-over-par after six holes earlier than making a 25-foot eagle and 5 birdies throughout the remainder of his spherical.

McIlroy is chasing a second win of the PGA Tour season

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Keith Mitchell and Brendon Todd be a part of Hatton and McDowell on 4 below, whereas Matt Wallace birdied his first 4 holes on his option to an opening-round 69.

World No three Brooks Koepka bogeyed the ultimate two holes of his level-par 72, as Tommy Fleetwood’s run of cuts made on the PGA Tour seems below risk after failing to register a single bogey in a four-over 76.

