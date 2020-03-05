enrique-iglesias-reveals-his-and-anna-kournikova’s-baby-girl’s-name

Welcome to the world, child Mary!

Enrique Iglesias revealed the title of his and Anna Kournikova‘s new child daughter in a current interview with Folks. The Latin pop star stated they will additionally name her Masha, which is Mary in Russian.

Only a few weeks in the past, Enrique and Anna introduced the start of their third baby. “My Sunshine 01.30.2020,” the longtime couple captioned a photograph taken shortly after Mary’s arrival into the world. Their little woman’s start got here simply over two years after Enrique and Anna turned first-time dad and mom to twins Nicholas and Lucy.

E! Information lately spoke to the “Bailando” performer about whether or not or not fatherhood has performed an element in his ever-booming music profession. “Clearly you write and you consider them many occasions, however I do not suppose my music has modified a lot for the reason that start of my youngsters,” he shared with us.