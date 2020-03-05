enrique-iglesias-and-ricky-martin-reflect-on-touring-as-dads

Ricky Martin is really residing la vida loca now that he is a touring father of 4.

On Wednesday, the “She Bangs” singer and fellow performer Enrique Iglesias introduced they’re heading out on their first ever co-headlining area tour in North America, produced by Reside Nation and starting September 5 with particular visitor, Sebastian Yatra— concurrently including a model new musical chapter to their decades-long friendship.

As they recalled in an interview with E!’s Erin Lim, they first met again in 1995 in Mexico Metropolis and have turn out to be family names since.

“I really like his music. I am an enormous fan,” Iglesias mentioned of his tour associate. “I’ve seen him a number of occasions reside and he is an unimaginable performer, so to have the ability to do that tour collectively I feel is a dream come true.”

Now in 2020, not solely are they award-winning stars, but additionally movie star dads. Whereas Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef welcomed their fourth little one, a child boy named Renn Martin-Yosef, in October, Iglesias grew to become a dad of three in January. Coincidentally, each are mother and father of twins.