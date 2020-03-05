elizabeth-warren’s-adorable-retriever-bailey-grabs-&-eats-staffer’s-burrito-in-viral-video

Elizabeth Warren’s golden retriever Bailey introduced laughs to an in any other case down day as she suspended her presidential run. He swiped a staffer’s burrito in a cute video that’s gone viral.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s precious golden retriever Bailey has been a fixture with her on the campaign trail and her unofficial mascot. He made the day a little brighter when the Democratic Massachusetts senator made the heartbreaking announcement that she was suspending her presidential bid after winning no states during Super Tuesday. Bailey paid a stop by her campaign office in Boston to help cheer up her workers, and in the process made everyone’s day by swiping a burrito proper out from underneath a staffer.

One among Elizabeth’s staff caught the second on video, the place Bailey had an enormous hunk of cheese hanging out of his mouth. He made the meals seize underneath a number of of her marketing campaign indicators that learn “Dream Big Fight Hard,” so possibly Bailey was simply combating laborious to get some tasty human meals. The video quickly went viral, with “Bailey” changing into a trending Twitter matter.

Bailey had change into considerably of a celeb amongst Elizabeth’s supporters. When the 70-year-old was caught in Washington D.C. with President Donald Trump‘s impeachment trial, her husband Bruce Mann brought Bailey to several stops in Iowa on Jan. 29 ahead of the caucuses there. Of course the furry lovebug lit up the room and everyone wanted to pet the sweet doggie. Bailey even posed for selfies with her supporters. He’s so fashionable, Bailey has his personal social media accounts. On Instagram he’s @baileyforfirstdog, and his profile reads “I’m just a Golden Retriever with big dreams of runs on the White House lawn. I’m unofficial, not affiliated with my mom’s campaign.”

Elizabeth Warren and her golden retriever Bailey at a marketing campaign cease in Dartmouth, New Hampshire on Oct. 24, 2019. Bailey was b a fixture on the Democratic senator’s presidential marketing campaign run. Photograph credit score: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

Elizabeth made the unhappy announcement that she was halting her run on the Oval Workplace on March 6. She instructed reporters outdoors her house in Cambridge, MA that, “I announced this morning that I am suspending my campaign for president. I say this with a deep sense of gratitude for every single person who got in this fight, every single person who tried out a new idea, every single person who just moved a little in their notion of what a President of the United States should look like.”

She continued, “I guarantee I will stay in the fight for the hardworking folks across the country who have gotten the short end of the stick over and over.” Elizabeth to this point has not introduced which Democratic candidate she’s going to endorse, with the frontrunners being Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 78, and former Vice President Joe Biden, 77. Almost all the different candidates who’ve dropped out of the race have thrown their assist behind Biden, with South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg all giving the previous Veep their endorsements. Nevertheless, Elizabeth’s political ideology strains up extra with Bernie’s camp.