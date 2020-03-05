elizabeth-warren-is-the-latest-candidate-to-end-her-presidential-campaign

Issues are beginning to get all the way down to the wire, and Elizabeth Warren is the most recent presidential candidate to droop her marketing campaign. The announcement got here Thursday morning two days following the outcomes of Tremendous Tuesday.

Warren first broke the information to her marketing campaign employees on a name the place she mentioned, “What we have done — and the ideas we have launched into the world, the way we have fought this fight, the relationships we have built — will carry through, carry through for the rest of this election, and the one after that, and the one after that.”

She continued, “We have shown that it is possible to build a grassroots movement that is accountable to supporters and activists and not to wealthy donors — and to do it fast enough for a first-time candidate to build a viable campaign. Never again can anyone say that the only way that a newcomer can get a chance to be a plausible candidate is to take money from corporate executives and billionaires. That’s done.”

In accordance with NBC Information, Warren mentioned she wouldn’t be making an endorsement of one other candidate instantly.

She talked to reporters outdoors her dwelling and mentioned, “I will not be running for president in 2020, but I guarantee I will stay in the fight. One of the hardest parts of this is all those big promises and all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years.”

As we beforehand reported, Michael Bloomberg additionally dropped out of the race and positioned his help behind Joe Biden after he took the lead following Tremendous Tuesday.

Our work continues, the combat goes on, and large goals by no means die. From the underside of my coronary heart, thanks. https://t.co/28kyKe777L — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 5, 2020

