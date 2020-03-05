elizabeth-warren-ending-presidential-campaign

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is ready to finish her presidential marketing campaign, based on CBS Information.

The choice comes on the heels of Warren’s third place end in her residence state on Tremendous Tuesday, when the senator additionally struggled for viability in different states. She didn’t end within the high two in any states throughout her time within the marketing campaign.

The Massachusetts Democrat turns into the most recent to exit the presidential race after former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspended his marketing campaign Sunday evening. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar adopted go well with on Monday, as did former New York Metropolis Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Bloomberg all endorsed Joe Biden after exiting the race. It’s not but clear if Warren plans to endorse another candidate.

Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard are actually the one candidates remaining within the Democratic subject.

After Warren’s disappointing Tremendous Tuesday end, President Donald Trump taunted the Massachusetts senator on Twitter, saying she was the “loser of the night.”