electric-scooter-ignites-san-francisco-soma-apartment-complex-fire;-one-person-injured

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Fireplace Division crews have contained a hearth at a multiple-story residential advanced early Thursday morning that was ignited by a component from an electrical scooter and despatched at the least one particular person to the hospital, in keeping with fireplace officers.

The blaze was first reported at 4:47 a.m. at 330 Clementina St. within the metropolis’s South of Market, fireplace officers stated. Heavy smoke was reported on the 9th ground and 10th ground residents had been ordered to shelter in place.

Confirmed this fireplace brought on by electrical part of E-scooter https://t.co/tg3sz5EcdJ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 5, 2020

Firefighters on the scene of an condo advanced fireplace on the 330 block of Clementina Avenue in San Francisco on March 5, 2020. (KCBS Radio)

Two individuals had been rescued, with one transported to a hospital in reasonable situation, fireplace officers stated. The hearth was reported contained at 5:11 a.m.

Fireplace officers didn’t instantly say how many individuals had been displaced.

