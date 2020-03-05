elderly-pedestrian-hit-by-vehicle,-seriously-injured-in-san-francisco’s-outer-richmond

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 72-year-old girl was suffered life-threatening accidents when she was hit by a car in San Francisco’s Outer Richmond neighborhood, authorities mentioned.

The incident occurred aroun 9:20 a.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of 43rd Avenue.

When officers arrived they discovered the girl beneath the car. She was taken to a hospital and an replace on her situation was not instantly accessible from police Thursday morning.

The motive force of the car stayed on the scene and was not arrested, in accordance with police.