donny-marshall-on-caa-tournament:-‘for-the-seniors-on-that-hofstra-team,-nothing-more-important-than-erasing-bad-feelings-from-last-year’

(CBS Native)- Although “Conference Championship Week” doesn’t formally begin till subsequent week, when most conferences can be providing up their computerized bids to the Large Dance, there are a number of early birds. A type of conferences, the 10-team Colonial Athletic Affiliation, suggestions off its quest to crown a champion in Washington, D.C. this Saturday with the semifinals and finals set to air on CBS Sports activities Community on Monday and Tuesday evening.

The event is an interesting one as the highest 5 seeds are separated by simply three video games within the standings. The Hofstra Delight earned the common season crown for the second consecutive yr, they usually enter as the favourite. However there’s additionally a chip on their shoulder, due to the way in which final season ended: with Joe Mihalich’s group watching as Northeastern celebrated punching their NCAA ticket by defeating the Delight.

Westwood One and CBS Sports activities Community faculty basketball analyst Donny Marshall is aware of a factor or two in regards to the drive to make the event, having helped lead the UConn Huskies to 3 appearances within the late 90s. He says that whereas Hofstra’s gamers could downplay the significance of the sport on the skin, treating it like some other, there is no such thing as a doubt that the staff’s senior leaders are stressing the significance of avoiding final yr’s destiny.

“Look, let’s face it, we’re grown ups, we know that there are a lot of other things in life that you’re going to stress out about, you’re going to struggle through. But, right now, the most important thing in the world, is getting to the NCAA Tournament. I promise you that,” mentioned Marshall. “For three seniors on that Hofstra team there is nothing more important than to get there and erase those bad feelings of last season.”

The Delight begin three seniors in guards Desure Buie, Eli Pemberton and Tareq Coburn, all of whom have been on the ground for final yr’s disappointing end. And, coming into because the one seed, Hofstra is given the best win chance by Ken Pomeroy. However their rival, who ended their event desires final yr, is shut on their tail.

Northeastern, led by senior guard Jordan Roland, completed the season at an excellent 15-15 general and 9-9 in CAA play. However, whereas that report could not encourage confidence, there’s extra to the staff than meets the attention. Of these 9 convention losses, six got here by three factors or fewer and two extra have been 5 level margins. The underside line is, the Huskies performed numerous shut video games. And, they do one factor notably nicely which may assist them recover from the hump in tight video games in a convention event setting.

“When you have a guy like Jordan Roland who can score in so many ways, you’re going to be tough. The top five teams in the conference all feel like they have that one guy that can erase a lot of your issues. But, the thing with Northeastern is, it goes back to attention to detail, they shoot their free throws better than anyone in the country,” mentioned Marshall. “I don’t want to minimize taking care of the ball, rebounding all of that. But let’s face it. These games, conference tournament games, they’re going to come down to you have to make your free throws late. If you don’t you go home.”

The Huskies presently lead the nation in free-throw capturing share, hitting at an 80% clip on the yr. Add that to their marksmanship from deep (36.5% on the yr, 37th), and you’ve got a mix of things that makes Invoice Coen’s staff very troublesome to play. They enter the event because the sixth seed and face a matchup towards a Towson staff that beat them on the ultimate weekend of the common season. So, there’s no assure they make it previous the quarterfinals, however with Roland and their capturing capacity, Northeastern is a harmful squad.

In relation to X-factor gamers who can take over video games, Roland is amongst a number of guards within the convention able to doing so. However, just one staff, Dane Fischer’s William and Mary, can boast a very dominant inside presence just like the one the Tribe has in Nathan Knight.

“If you haven’t seen him, you have to see this kid play,” mentioned Marshall. “He, to me, should be the MVP of that tournament and could be the X-factor in pushing them over the top.”

Knight is averaging a double-double on the season, 20.6 factors and 10.5 rebounds per sport whereas swatting 1.5 photographs and pulling down a 3 per sport. Mixed with fellow senior Andy Van Vliet (7’0″ 231 kilos listed), the Tribe could make life depressing for opponents on the inside. It will likely be an interesting matchup to look at within the impartial website, winner-take-all format of the convention event. Can Hofstra erase the recollections of final season’s defeat? Will William and Mary’s twin towers be an excessive amount of to deal with inside? Will the Huskies capturing put them excessive? Or, does Towson’s depth outlast its opponents.

We’ll start to search out out all of the solutions to these questions on Saturday afternoon when the event begins with eight-seed Drexel meets nine-seed UNCW earlier than seven-seed Elon takes on James Madison within the opening spherical. The quarterfinals tip off at midday on Sunday, with Hofstra drawing the winner of Drexel/UNCW.

All of it culminates in semifinals motion Monday, March ninth at 6 & 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS Sports activities Community adopted by the ultimate on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.