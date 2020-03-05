doncic’s-30-point-triple-double,-porzingis-lead-mavericks-past-pelicans-in-ot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Simply 5 days after his 21st birthday, Luka Doncic continued to etch his identify within the Dallas Mavericks’ document e-book.

And in his first matchup in opposition to fellow younger star Zion Williamson, Doncic obtained the final phrase — and the win.

The second-year star scored 30 factors and broke Jason Kidd’s franchise document for profession triple-doubles together with his 22nd, serving to the Mavericks maintain off the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in time beyond regulation Wednesday night time.

The nationally televised matchup between Doncic and Williamson lived as much as the hype. Doncic had 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and his Three with 1:10 to play in time beyond regulation snapped a 118-118 tie and gave the Mavericks the lead for good.

And he did it with a nagging thumb damage that required X-rays after the sport.

“It hurts, but you’ve got to get through it,” Doncic stated. “You’re probably going to get hit every game, almost every game, so you’ve just got to fight through it.”

Kristaps Porzingis had 34 factors and 12 rebounds for Dallas, and his dunk off a feed from Doncic gave Dallas a 123-119 lead — and gave Doncic his triple-double.

Williamson scored 21 factors in 35 minutes whereas taking part in back-to-back video games for the primary time in his younger NBA profession. He has scored double figures in all 17 video games he’s performed in and has 20 factors or extra in his final 13.

“I think my game is progressing,” Williamson stated. “Still getting my legs under me, just learning the game. The NBA, these are the best players in the world. They’re smart. They have high IQs for the game. They have scouting reports, so I think it’s just bringing something new to the table every game.”

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 27 factors, however fouled out in time beyond regulation. Lonzo Ball added 25, together with capturing 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.

The Pelicans’ Nicolo Melli despatched the sport to time beyond regulation with a tying Three with 7.four seconds left after lacking his first six 3s of the sport.

The Mavericks led by as many as 11 within the first half, however New Orleans stored it shut. Dallas led by two on the finish of every of the primary three quarters.

Williamson gave New Orleans its first lead at 75-73 when he drew contact with Maxi Kleber, who fell to the bottom and not using a name, giving the Pelicans rookie a transparent path for a dunk.

The Mavericks will look to proceed their playoff push Friday night time at dwelling in opposition to the Memphis Grizzlies.

