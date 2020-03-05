doncic-breaks-mavs’-triple-double-record,-beats-zion

Simply 5 days after his 21st birthday, Luka Doncic continued to etch his title within the Dallas Mavericks’ document e book. And in his first matchup in opposition to fellow younger star Zion Williamson, Doncic received the final phrase – and the win.

The second-year star scored 30 factors and broke Jason Kidd’s franchise document for profession triple-doubles together with his 22nd, serving to the Mavericks maintain off the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in additional time on Wednesday evening.

The nationally televised matchup between Doncic and Williamson lived as much as the hype. Doncic had 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and his Three with 1:10 to play in additional time snapped a 118-118 tie and gave the Mavericks the lead for good.

“It hurts, however you have to get via it,” Doncic mentioned. “You are most likely going to get hit each recreation, nearly each recreation, so you have simply received to struggle via it.”

Kristaps Porzingis had 34 factors and 12 rebounds for Dallas, and his dunk off a feed from Doncic gave Dallas a 123-119 lead – and gave Doncic his triple-double.

Williamson scored 21 factors in 35 minutes whereas enjoying back-to-back video games for the primary time in his younger NBA profession.

Williamson has scored double figures in all 17 video games he is performed in and has 20 factors or extra in his final 13.

“I feel my recreation is progressing,” Williamson mentioned. “Nonetheless getting my legs below me, simply studying the sport. The NBA, these are the perfect gamers on this planet. They’re sensible. They’ve excessive IQs for the sport. They’ve scouting studies, so I feel it is simply bringing one thing new to the desk each recreation.”

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 27 factors, however fouled out in additional time. Lonzo Ball added 25, together with capturing 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.

The Mavericks led by as many as 11 within the first half, however New Orleans stored it shut. Dallas led by two on the finish of every of the primary three quarters.

Williamson gave New Orleans its first lead at 75-73 when he drew contact with Maxi Kleber, who fell to the bottom with out a name, giving the Pelicans rookie a transparent path for a dunk.

New Orleans missed an important probability to maneuver up within the standings as they attempt to seize a playoff spot. The Pelicans at the moment are 5 video games behind present eighth-seed Memphis within the Western Convention.

“We won’t stay up for different video games,” Ingram mentioned. “We simply have a look at what’s in entrance of us and determine the perfect recreation plan and scheme that we now have and attempt to go execute.”

Dallas was simply 5-15 in video games determined by 5 factors or much less earlier than Wednesday, and the Mavericks survived a see-saw fourth quarter during which neither workforce led by greater than three factors. Successful extra video games like this can require each their younger stars to turn out to be efficient finishers.

“(Luka) is working the present with KP,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle mentioned. “That is how we play it. That is the place that group has to proceed to develop.”

“We each, I feel, are very related,” Porzingis mentioned. “We now have excessive expectations of ourselves. We’re the harshest critic, in a method, for ourselves.”

The Mavericks set a franchise document with 11 blocks within the first half, three of these at Williamson’s expense. After Kleber swatted away one among his pictures, Williamson crashed to the ground and received up shaking his head.

Dallas’ earlier excessive was 10 blocks in a half in opposition to Philadelphia on Jan. 29, 2005.

