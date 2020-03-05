‘do-a-180’:-‘jeopardy’-contestant’s-botched-answer-gives-sixers’-joel-‘the-process’-embiid-new-nickname

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – This Philadelphia 76ers star has a brand new nickname due to a hilarious unsuitable reply on “Jeopardy.” Who’s Joel Embiid?

The Sixers All-Star heart was featured on the quiz present Wednesday night time within the first-round class of “Current Sports Nicknames.” The $1,000 query was, “Joel Embiid in 2019 won the trademark for this nickname that also describes the 76ers’ strategy of improving the team.”

The reply is The Course of.

The guess was, “What is, do a 180?”

How about that slogan in the course of the Sixers lengthy rebuild, “Trust the 180!”

Embiid, launched at house video games as The Course of, poked enjoyable on the viral clip, altering his Twitter deal with to Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? and he posted an image of himself on Instagram with the caption, “New Year, New Me!!!! You can now call me JOEL “DO A 180″ EMBIID.”

JOËL “DO A 180” EMBIID pic.twitter.com/reO1V3nCQt — Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) March 5, 2020

Somebody on the “Jeopardy” employees is likely to be a 76ers fan — Allen Iverson was the reply to a query in an episode late final yr, and he additionally was guessed incorrectly.

