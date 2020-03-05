digne-in-line-for-everton-return

Everton ought to have Lucas Digne again after they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Digne missed the defeat at Arsenal and the 1-1 draw in opposition to Manchester United with a calf harm.
After managing particular person periods final week he has now resumed full coaching and is in rivalry to return to the beginning line up.
Djibril Sidibe hasn’t been dominated out both regardless of choosing up an harm late on in opposition to United, however Seamus Coleman is more likely to miss out with the muscle drawback that pressured him off in the identical sport.
