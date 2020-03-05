devoto-handed-four-week-ban

Ollie Devoto might be out till April 6

England centre Ollie Devoto will miss 4 Exeter matches, together with their Champions Cup quarter-final in opposition to Northampton, after being handed a four-week ban for a harmful excessive deal with.

The 26-year-old has been punished for his hit on Marcus Smith late within the second half of Exeter’s Premiership defeat to Harlequins on Saturday.

Devoto was solely given a yellow card by the referee, however was cited after the sport and has now been banned by an unbiased disciplinary panel.

He didn’t plead responsible at his listening to, however panel chairman Philip Evans stated that they had no alternative however to ban Devoto till April 6.

“There was a excessive diploma of hazard to the Harlequins participant as a consequence of the incident,” Evans stated. “There have been inadequate mitigating elements to scale back the pink card to yellow.

“He contested the cost, however different mitigation diminished the sanction from six weeks to 4.”

In addition to the sport in opposition to Northampton on April 4, Devoto can even be unavailable for Exeter’s Premiership fixtures in opposition to Tub, Leicester and Sale.

He has featured in England’s coaching squads for the 2020 Six Nations, and made his first worldwide look in practically 4 years from the bench away to France final month.

Nonetheless, he was not included within the coaching squad for this week’s penultimate sport in opposition to Wales, whereas England’s last fixture in opposition to Italy has been postponed resulting from coronavirus considerations.