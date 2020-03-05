detroit-made,-backbeat,-gives-live-musicians-the-‘feel’-of-music-again

Detroit (CBS Detroit) – “As a musician, I lose a lot of the physical, visceral feeling of playing an instrument on stage,” explains Yerko Sepulveda, CEO BackBeat Applied sciences. “That’s how and why BackBeat came about. It really fills a niche, a need that a lot of musicians have.”

Sepulveda has invented a tool known as BackBeat, which permits bass guitar gamers the power to really feel the vibrations from the instrument. These vibrations help the participant when on stage or within the recording studio. “Music really is a personal thing, and as a musician that personal feeling of music extends beyond just listening,” says Sepulveda.

BackBeat is making a distinction as a result of it’s bringing again a extra pure feeling of enjoying music, which many individuals used to take pleasure in; mainly enjoying with amplifiers straight behind them. “Being able to have that feeling back does a lot to how you sense and understand what you’re playing.”

“My relationship with Oakland University started from when I visited Tech248 in Oakland County, which is a small business assistance service that Oakland County provides,” remembers Sepulveda. “O.U. has been instrumental in helping with some small business funding. It’s a really fantastic thing to be able to say that this was born out of the Motor City.”

