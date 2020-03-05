detroit-grocery-store-fined-for-food-law-violations

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – There’s new data in a narrative we introduced you Wednesday.

Michigan’s Division of Agriculture and Rural Growth (MDARD) tells CW50 it did advantageous King Cole for meals regulation violations.

Dozens of individuals got here ahead accusing the grocery retailer of promoting spoiled meals.

They held a protest outdoors the shop yesterday.

MDARD says it fined the grocery retailer February 24 and it performed two inspections since then.

In an announcement to CW50, MDARD “This is the first step in MDARD’S progressive enforcement policy. The department will continue to regularly visit the store and take the next steps in enforcement… Up to and including license revocation if King Cole doesn’t come into compliance with the state’s food safety requirements.”

