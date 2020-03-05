denver-weather:-sunshine-and-warm-temperatures-continue

The metro space’s cloudy skies on Thursday are anticipated to progressively clear by means of the morning whereas the solar is anticipated to shine for the rest of the week, based on the Nationwide Climate Service.

Temperature ought to attain a excessive of 54 levels and an in a single day low round 31 Thursday.

Friday is anticipated to be sunny with a excessive close to 67 levels and an in a single day low round 37.

Saturday is forecast to be sunny once more with a excessive close to 68 levels and an in a single day low round 42.

On Sunday there’s a 20% likelihood of rain, primarily earlier than 11 a.m. The day must be partly sunny with a excessive close to 64 levels and an in a single day low round 38.

Monday is anticipated to be principally sunny with a excessive close to 59 levels and an in a single day low round 36. There’s a slight likelihood of rain earlier than 11 p.m.

On Tuesday there’s a slight likelihood of rain however the day is anticipated to once more be principally sunny with a excessive close to 60 levels and an in a single day low round 36.

On Wednesday there’s a slight likelihood of rain. The day is anticipated to be partly sunny with a excessive close to 61.