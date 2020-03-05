denver-police-officers-keep-jobs-after-fatally-shooting-incorrectly-identified-man

Two Denver law enforcement officials will serve 90 days of unpaid suspension for killing a person and injuring one other after erroneously figuring out one of many males as an tried murder suspect.

Photograph offered by Nguyen household legal professional Spencer Bryan Steven Nguyen

Officers Susan Mercado and Austin Barela prevented being fired — the presumptive penalty for a coverage violation that would lead to critical harm or demise — as a result of the Denver Division of Public Security discovered the officers shot at a person they fairly believed to be an escaped inmate who was thought-about harmful and suspected of tried homicide.

As an alternative of taking pictures on the escapee, they had been firing at two different males, 27-year-old Steven Lee Nguyen and 24-year-old Rafael Landeros Jr. The 2 males fled from police who had been surveilling a residence they thought the escaped inmate, Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez, may return to. The officers killed Nguyen and wounded Landeros through the March 19, 2018, incident.

“While Officer Barela’s belief that he was in a situation that permitted him to use deadly force was not reasonable, his belief that he was engaging a violent, dangerous felon was,” Deputy Director of Public Security Mary Dulacki wrote in Barela’s disciplinary letter, obtained by The Denver Publish by an open-records request. “This belief, taken in the context of a rapidly evolving situation, warrants a penalty in the mitigated range.”

The March 19 incident started when Venzor-Gonzalez escaped from Denver sheriff’s deputies who had been transporting him to a medical appointment. Venzor-Gonzalez had not been handcuffed and when he exited the sheriff’s van, he climbed over a gate and ran away.

Later that day, officers had been watching the house of Venzor-Gonzalez’s girlfriend in case he got here there, in keeping with Mercado’s and Barela’s disciplinary letters. About 6:20 p.m., an SUV with two males within the entrance seat circled the house a number of instances. The passenger lined his face along with his sweatshirt, in keeping with the letters. When Venzor-Gonzalez’s girlfriend left the home and drove away, the suspect automobile adopted carefully behind her.

Two detectives within the fugitive unit relayed that they believed the passenger was Venzor-Gonzalez. Officers from Denver and Aurora adopted the SUV and tried to cease the automobile, nevertheless it fled into the North East Park Hill neighborhood.

A number of police vehicles pursued the SUV. Throughout the pursuit, Barela believed he noticed the passenger within the SUV throw a gun out the window. The thing was later decided to be a field containing methamphetamine.

The SUV quickly ran off the street and stopped close to the Park Hill Golf Membership and Barela exited his patrol automobile, demanding that the passenger present his fingers. Barela later instructed investigators that he noticed the passenger door open briefly. Barela opened hearth as a result of he believed the passenger may begin taking pictures at officers. Whereas he fired, the automobile began rolling down a hill towards a drainage ditch. Barela continued to fireplace and later instructed investigators that fired till he noticed the lads inside cease shifting.

Barela fired a whole journal of rounds, reloaded, and fired one other journal of rounds till he didn’t see any extra motion within the SUV. One other officer, William Bohm, additionally opened hearth after listening to Barela’s gunshots and believed they had been being fired upon. Investigators later discovered that Barela fired 34 rounds and Bohm fired 12 instances.

Mercado arrived on scene after the 2 officers started firing. She exited her automobile and ran towards the SUV and fired twice because it slid down the hill. She mentioned in a later interview that she fired as a result of she feared the suspect would escape and that she believed the suspect was taking pictures.

Two different officers, once they arrived on scene, didn’t hearth their weapons and as an alternative took cowl behind their vehicles.

When officers approached the automobile on the backside of the drainage ditch, they realized that they had mistakenly recognized the passenger. Nguyen, who had been driving the SUV, died on the scene of three gunshot wounds. Landeros, within the passenger seat, had a graze wound on his stomach.

Officers discovered a loaded handgun within the door of the SUV however there was no proof it had been fired through the incident, in keeping with the disciplinary letters.

In a later interview with police, Landeros mentioned he knew Venzor-Gonzalez however that that they had nothing to do along with his escape. He mentioned he and Nguyen fled police as a result of they each had warrants and had been driving a stolen automobile.

The Division of Public Security discovered that each Barela and Mercado violated division coverage that strictly limits taking pictures at shifting automobiles and that their use of lethal drive was “neither reasonable or necessary,” the officers’ disciplinary letters state.

Neither had been confronted with an imminent use of lethal drive, Dulacki wrote, and Barela by no means sought cowl earlier than advancing, which positioned him in a “vulnerable position that may have contributed to the fear that factored in his decision to fire his weapon.” Mercado didn’t take the time to evaluate the scenario earlier than firing, Dulacki wrote.

“An ordinary and prudent police officer facing similar circumstances would not act or think in a similar way,” Dulacki wrote in Barela’s letter, citing the 2 different officers who arrived on scene who didn’t hearth their weapons.

However Barela and Mercado weren’t fired as a result of the division discovered that their perception they had been pursuing an escaped inmate suspected of firing at police was affordable. Mercado joined the division in 2008 and Barela joined in 2014.

Bohm, the third officer who fired that day, has not but been disciplined in connection to the case.

Denver District Lawyer Beth McCann in 2018 cleared the three officers of prison wrongdoing, however urged the division to overview whether or not the cops violated division coverage.

Venzor-Gonzalez was arrested 5 months after his escape and later sentenced to a complete of 36 years in jail for escape and tried homicide.