denver-police-officer-suspended-for-2-weeks-after-conviction-for-off-duty-drunk-driving

A Denver police officer served two weeks suspension with out pay after he pleaded responsible to driving drunk whereas off responsibility.

Officer Ryan Barnes’ blood-alcohol content material was .163 — greater than twice the authorized restrict — when he was stopped on June 14 by a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy, in keeping with a disciplinary letter from the Denver Division of Public Security obtained by The Denver Publish via an open-records request.

The deputy stopped Barnes’ automobile after he noticed it weave and fail to make use of a flip sign. The deputy arrested Barnes as a result of he smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred when he spoke, the letters states.

Barnes pleaded responsible on Oct. 29 to driving whereas impaired and was sentenced to 14 months of probation, which requires that he attend an alcohol schooling program.

Though Barnes enrolled himself in alcohol schooling courses earlier than his sentence, he confronted the next stage of self-discipline as a result of his blood-alcohol content material was so excessive.

“Officer Barnes committed a serious offense of driving while ability impaired,” Deputy Director of Security Mary Dulacki wrote within the disciplinary letter. “However, because Officer Barnes accepted responsibility for his misconduct as evidence by the steps he took on his own, prior to appearing in court to address it, he has evidenced his commitment to receiving help and preventing a reoccurrence.”

Barnes served his suspension in February.