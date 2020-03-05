Denver Broncos 7-round NFL mock draft 2.0: How does A.J. Bouye trade affect John Elway’s strategy?

Even with a deal in place to accumulate Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye, Broncos basic supervisor John Elway has loads of holes til fill on his workforce’s depth chart … and loads of alternatives on this spring’s NFL draft to deal with these wants.

Popping out of the scouting mix and two weeks forward of free company, right here is our Broncos Mock Draft 2.0, which doesn’t but think about trades and compensatory picks:

Spherical 1 (15th general) — Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III

Butch Dill, The Related Press Alabama extensive receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) catches a move towards Auburn in the course of the first half of an NCAA school soccer sport Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala.

After Ruggs turned screens and fast passes into game-breaking performs all through his Alabama profession, it was no shock to see him run the quickest 40-yard sprint (4.27 seconds) finally week’s scouting mix. Taking an offensive deal with is likely to be the prudent choice, however the early success of 2019 rookie receivers A.J. Brown (Tennessee), DK Metcalf (Seattle) and Deebo Samuel (San Francisco) confirmed what could be achieved early on in right this moment’s NFL. Ruggs is that type of asset.

Spherical 2 (46th general) — Oregon G Shane Lemieux

Michael Conroy, The Related Press Oregon offensive lineman Shane Lemieux runs a drill on the NFL soccer scouting mix in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Beat author Ryan O’Halloran lately detailed why Lemieux may very well be an excellent match for the Broncos. On condition that the Broncos have already declined proper guard Ron Leary’s choice, drafting-and-inserting a rookie may very well be the very best play, particularly if New England free agent Joe Thuney is just too costly for Elway’s liking. Lemieux began all 52 video games at left guard for Oregon, and his sturdy fingers and higher physique will assist him at both inside spot in an influence working scheme.

Spherical 3 (77th general) — Oklahoma DT Neville Gallimore

Charlie Neibergall, The Related Press Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore runs a drill on the NFL soccer scouting mix in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

It’s attainable Gallimore turned himself into an early Day 2 decide together with his spectacular mix efficiency. At 6-foot-2, 304 kilos, his freakish athleticism (4.79 within the 40) bolstered his school manufacturing (eight half sacks, 17 tackles for loss), which was superb however not overwhelming.

Spherical 3 (83rd general) — Boston Faculty RB A.J. Dillon

Keith Srakocic, The Related Press Boston Faculty working again AJ Dillon (2) runs over 50 yards for a landing towards Pittsburgh in the course of the second half of an NCAA school soccer sport, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Boston Faculty gained 26-19.

The Broncos may very well be considering an influence again to deploy Phillip Lindsay to completely different spots of the offensive formation, however largely, they want extra manufacturing than they’ve obtained from Royce Freeman. Dillon, who ran for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns at Boston Faculty, is that type of participant. He weighed in at 247 kilos on the mix however nonetheless managed a 4.53-second time within the 40 and a 41-inch vertical leap, including intrigue to what he might change into as a professional.

Spherical 3 (95th general) — Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Charlie Neibergall, The Related Press Missouri tight finish Albert Okwuegbunam runs the 40-yard sprint on the NFL soccer scouting mix in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

Everybody has a draft crush, and Okwuegbunam falls into that class right here. If issues work out as hoped for the Broncos, a Noah Fant-Albert O duo might problem defenses in most of the similar methods as Baltimore’s Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst. That’s excellent news for quarterback Drew Lock.

Spherical 4 — Wyoming LB Logan Wilson

Charlie Neibergall, The Related Press Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson runs a drill on the NFL soccer scouting mix in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

A transformed defensive again, Wilson had 409 profession tackles at Wyoming. Does he have sufficient athleticism to flourish within the NFL? That’s a good query, however Wilson constantly labored his strategy to the correct spots in school and will be capable to contribute at inside linebacker in a 3-Four scheme.

Spherical 6 — Iowa CB Michael Ojemudia

Charlie Neibergall, The Related Press Iowa defensive again Michael Ojemudia runs the 40-yard sprint on the NFL soccer scouting mix in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Cornerback this late? It grew to become barely much less of a necessity Tuesday, when the Broncos agreed to commerce a fourth-round decide to Jacksonville to accumulate Bouye. In the event that they don’t signal one other veteran nook, the Broncos might go that route on Day 2. In the event that they decide to attend, they may choose somebody similar to Ojemudia, who is best in zone protection than man, which could be smoothed over in Vic Fangio’s protection. Ojemudia had six interceptions in his school profession.

Spherical 7 — Texas Tech OT Terence Steele

Michael Conroy, The Related Press Texas Tech offensive lineman Terence Steele runs a drill on the NFL soccer scouting mix in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Steele is 6-foot-6, 312 kilos with expertise at each deal with spots. He may very well be an insurance coverage coverage if proper deal with Ja’Wuan James is unable to remain wholesome.