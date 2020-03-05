denton-police-release-video-footage-of-unt-student-darius-tarver’s-fatal-shooting

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Denton Police Division has launched video footage from the evening a police officer fatally shot a UNT scholar.
At a information convention Thursday, the division launched the footage of their interplay with 23-year-old Darius Tarver at The Discussion board at Denton Station earlier this 12 months.
Round three a.m. Jan. 21, Tarver was shot by a DPD officer after residents reported {that a} man was banging on doorways and yelling for somebody to let him in. Residents additionally reported that Tarver was shattering lighting fixtures with a frying pan within the breezeway.
In line with police, the UNT scholar acquired right into a confrontation with arriving officers whereas wielding a cleaver and a frying pan. Police mentioned he ignored instructions to drop the gadgets and began advancing in direction of officers.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon mentioned officers used a taser on him however he was capable of get again up after which “charged full-on” — stabbing an officer within the shoulder. An officer then fired his weapon a number of instances at Tarver — putting him a minimum of as soon as. He was taken to the hospital the place he later died.
The officer who was stabbed was additionally taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening accidents.
Feedback