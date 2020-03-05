denton-police-release-video-footage-of-unt-student-darius-tarver’s-fatal-shooting

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Denton Police Division has launched video footage from the evening a police officer fatally shot a UNT scholar.

At a information convention Thursday, the division launched the footage of their interplay with 23-year-old Darius Tarver at The Discussion board at Denton Station earlier this 12 months.

Darius Tarver (Courtesy: Tarver household)

Round three a.m. Jan. 21, Tarver was shot by a DPD officer after residents reported {that a} man was banging on doorways and yelling for somebody to let him in. Residents additionally reported that Tarver was shattering lighting fixtures with a frying pan within the breezeway.

In line with police, the UNT scholar acquired right into a confrontation with arriving officers whereas wielding a cleaver and a frying pan. Police mentioned he ignored instructions to drop the gadgets and began advancing in direction of officers.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon mentioned officers used a taser on him however he was capable of get again up after which “charged full-on” — stabbing an officer within the shoulder. An officer then fired his weapon a number of instances at Tarver — putting him a minimum of as soon as. He was taken to the hospital the place he later died.

Denton Police Division

The officer who was stabbed was additionally taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening accidents.