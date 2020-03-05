demi-lovato-“just-wants-to-make-out”-with-rihanna

Demi Lovatoneeds to know if Rihannais cool for the summer time.

On Thursday, the “Assured” singer proved that her love for the Fenty Magnificence founder remains to be going robust throughout her go to to The Ellen DeGeneres Present. After citing her final go to to point out, the place Demi selected Rihanna throughout a recreation of “Who’d You Fairly?” with host Ellen DeGeneres, the newly single star admitted that sharing a kiss with the “Diamonds” singer remains to be one thing she needs to make occur.

“Look, I simply wanna make out, okay?” she mentioned to the digicam. “I imply, we might do a tune collectively too. Perhaps we make out within the video. I do not know.”

Nonetheless on the subject of her romantic life, the “Anybody” singer revealed that she’s now not on relationship apps and is having fun with the only life. Demi defined, “I used to be on relationship apps for some time however as I’ve spent a while with myself over the previous couple of months, I noticed that, like, I’m the kind of individual that may discover any method to regulate once I’m unhappy or lonely or no matter.”