delaware-county-philanthropic-group-gives-more-than-100-children-with-special-needs-the-red-carpet-treatment

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — A few of our younger buddies with particular wants are getting the pink carpet therapy. They’re the company of honor at an evening to shine in Delaware County.

A Delaware County group recognized for its philanthropic work is at it once more. They’ve organized a night of enjoyable for greater than 100 youngsters with particular wants.

Households get to stroll on the pink carpet, take pictures and seize a present of their alternative earlier than heading off to play.

It’s a uncommon evening out for 2-year-old Sydney.

Greater than 100 youngsters with totally different disabilities may even come out for a night of enjoyable.

“I have one friend whose daughter has this very rare syndrome and she’ll be here,” Sydney’s mom, Erin Gelman, stated. “These kids are just kids. They’re just kids, they want to have fun and play. They don’t want to be seen as just a disability.”

Along with serving to youngsters going through well being points like most cancers, the Delco Group takes pleasure in giving again to the neighborhood. And seeing smiles on faces like Sydney’s makes all of it price it.

“The foundation that we were found on was to embody what we think Delaware County is,” John Port stated. “Delco is an area where everybody has each other’s back, and we feel like this is a really good way to show it.”

On Thursday evening, dad and mom can let their hair down.

Youngsters of all ages have been invited. There are video games that may swimsuit everybody on the occasion.