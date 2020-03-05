dariaz-higgins-charged-in-death-of-two-year-old-daughter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Virtually a yr after her physique was present in a ditch, Neolani Robinson’s father Dariaz Higgins has been charged along with her demise.

Higgins faces a felony cost of second diploma homicide.

Two year-old Robinson’s physique was discovered subsequent to the freeway in Steele County, Minnesota. An off-duty public works worker was driving previous the intersection of Freeway 218 and Freeway 30 when he seen her physique and known as the police.

In accordance with felony prices, 35 year-old Higgins stayed on the Rodeway Inn Motel in Austin, Minnesota with Robinson between Feb. 6, and March 10 of 2019. When questioned, Higgins stated his daughter fell of the bathroom seat and died. He then wrapped her physique in blankets and left her on the motel room flooring for a few days.

Then Higgins left the resort and went to Milwaukee, returning with a automobile. Within the early hours of March 10, he drove in direction of Minneapolis with an grownup lady, Deloise Lipsey. They drove by way of a blizzard and stopped by the aspect of the highway, the place Higgins put his youngster’s physique within the ditch.

After an post-mortem, officers decided Robinson died from non-accidental blunt pressure trauma to her head. The accidents which contributed to her demise didn’t match Higgins’ model of occasions.

Higgins was arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 13 for taking pictures and killing Robinson’s mom, Sierra, two days earlier.

If convicted, Higgins may withstand 40 years in jail.