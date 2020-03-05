cynthia-bailey-thinks-kenya-moore’s-husband-‘isn’t-nice’-after-he-disrespects-her-at-charity-event 

Cynthia Bailey has seen ‘all sides’ to BFF Kenya Moore’s husband, Marc Daly. And, after he didn’t acknowledge his spouse at his charity occasion throughout this week’s episode of ‘RHOA,’ Cynthia noticed a aspect of him that she ‘didn’t admire.’

Cynthia Bailey discovered a “couple of things” flawed with Marc Daly‘s charity event, which was the subject of this week’s episode of The Actual Housewives of Atlanta. When you didn’t tune in (spoilers forward), Marc wasn’t the warmest or most welcoming host at his occasion. His then-wife (they’ve since cut up), Kenya Moore even stepped in throughout the planning to assist be sure that the occasion was a hit. But, he didn’t thank her and even acknowledge her assist throughout his speech.

“There’s a couple of things I really didn’t appreciate that night after the charity event,” Cynthia mentioned throughout a Bravo recap (seen above) of the solid’s reactions to this week’s RHOA. “At the end of the day, whatever issues Kenya and I go through, she’s still my girl and I know how invested she is in her family. That night, I noticed that Marc didn’t thank Kenya for helping him with the event, which I know she did… He stands up and gives a speech and doesn’t even acknowledge Kenya,” Cynthia defined.

“I’m not saying that he intentionally set out to not thank her, I just thought it was just really in poor taste that he didn’t,” she continued, admitting, “I’ve seen all sides to Marc. I’ve seen Marc where he’s amazing … and then I’ve seen other sides where I don’t get it. He’s not that nice.”

On the finish of the episode, Marc went off on producers and demanded that they cease filming. At one level, he walked out and mentioned, “They’re never gonna see me again after this event.”

The day after the charity occasion — which occurred in September 2019, regardless of simply airing on the present this week — Kenya and Marc individually introduced they had been submitting for divorce.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly (Picture credit score: Shutterstock)

Throughout the identical Bravo recap, Kenya even admitted that she felt as if Marc disrespected her on the charity occasion.

“I let him take the lead [of the event] but eventually, it circled back around to him needing my help to really pull it off,” she mentioned. A producer then requested, “Do you think Mark was respectful to you throughout this process?”

Kenya responded, “Respect? What’s that?”

“Um, I think that when you want to take the lead on everything, I don’t think you respect many things that other people have to bring to the table, including myself. No, I think that I should have been treated in a way that honored the gifts that I have that I could’ve blessed him with for the event,” Kenya defined.

“And, I just don’t think it ended up like that. I just feel like all night there was tension I didn’t think he was very warm to me, he never thanked my in front of the crowd,” she admitted. “There was just a lot going on. But, I kept my head up and a smile on my face to represent my family well. It was just not a pleasant evening and it didn’t end well. I just think at that point we were just very tired of the back and forth and just the stress of our relationship and where we were.”

Cynthia additionally reacted to Kenya and Marc’s relationship throughout a latest episode of “Shade or the Truth” with Baller Alert. The sport required Cynthia to weigh in on fan tweets and decide if the tweets had been shade or true statements.

“Marc cannot admit when he’s wrong, he does not apologize. Omg, Marc treats Kenya like Kenya treats everybody,” a tweet from a fan learn.

Cynthia replied, “Oh, that a combination of both on that one. I don’t like this game. I’m going to say some slivers of shade and some slivers of truth.”