cynthia-bailey-slams-kenya-moore’s-husband-marc-daly-over-not-being-‘nice’-to-her-during-event!

Cynthia Bailey was not impressed along with her finest buddy Kenya Moore’s husband, Marc Daly after he disrespected her at a public charity occasion. That being mentioned, after seeing this facet of him, the Actual Housewives of Atlanta star has concluded that the person is ‘not nice!’

On this week’s episode of RHOA, Cynthia didn’t hesitate to speak in regards to the ‘couple of things’ she discovered unsuitable with Marc Daly and his charity occasion, exposing him for not being heat in any respect as a bunch.

His spouse Kenya Moore fortunately stepped in to make it possible for it was all going to occur efficiently as effectively however the man didn’t even point out her throughout his speech, not to mention thank her.

Within the meantime, they’ve separated however, on the time, they have been positively nonetheless collectively.

Throughout a Bravo recap session, Cynthia uncovered the person, saying that ‘There’s a pair issues I actually didn’t respect that evening following the charity occasion. On the finish of the day, regardless of the points Kenya and I’m going by, she continues to be my lady and I do know simply how invested she actually is in her household. That evening, I seen Marc didn’t thank Kenya for serving to him with the entire occasion, which I do know that she did… He stands up and provides the speech and doesn’t even acknowledge Kenya.’

She went on: ‘I’m not saying he deliberately set out to not thank her, I simply thought that it was simply in poor style that he didn’t. I’ve seen all sides to Marc. I’ve seen Marc the place he’s superb … after which I’ve seen different sides the place I don’t get it. He’s not that good.’

In the direction of the tip of this episode, Marc even requested the producers to cease filming!

After he went all off on them, the person walked out, saying: ‘They’re by no means gonna see me once more after this occasion.’



