covid-19:-vice-president-mike-pence-to-tour-3m,-meet-with-gov.-walz

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Vice President Mike Pence, who’s on the helm of the federal authorities’s response to coronavirus (or COVID-19), is slated Thursday to tour Minnesota’s entrance traces in opposition to the illness.

Pence is scheduled to cease at 3M in Maplewood, the place the corporate makes protecting gear, similar to face masks utilized by medical doctors and quarantine employees. Pence will meet with Mike Roman, the corporate’s CEO, and Gov. Tim Walz.

Pence was slated to talk Thursday night at a “Keep America Great” occasion in downtown St. Paul. Nonetheless, COVID-19 considerations have him going as an alternative to Washington state, the place 10 folks have died of the illness.

Pence’s spouse, Karen Pence, will as an alternative headline Thursday evening’s rally.

Thus far, coronavirus has been confirmed in 17 states. Minnesota shouldn’t be considered one of them, though 21 folks have been examined and eight of these exams are nonetheless pending