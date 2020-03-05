coronavirus-fears-keeps-grand-princess-in-limbo-off-california-coast

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Grand Princess remained hovering off the California coast early Thursday, banned by Gov. Gavin Newsom from docking in San Francisco and some other California port till 21 passengers and crew members affected by flu-like signs had been examined for the coronavirus.

Cruise Tracker confirmed that by 4:30 a.m. the ship — carrying about 2,500 passengers — was transferring up the California coast and was off Large Sur.

In a information launch Wednesday evening, Princess Cruises mentioned the plan was for the U.S. Coast Guard to ship sampling kits to the ship Thursday morning by way of helicopter. The onboard medical group would then administer the check with the samples being despatched in batches by helicopter to a state testing lab in Richmond.

Cruise line officers positioned the variety of those that wanted to be examined to fewer than 100.

“There are fewer than 100 guests and crew identified for testing, including all in-transit guests (guests who sailed the previous Mexico voyage and remained onboard for the current Hawaii voyage), those guests and crew who have experienced influenza-like illness symptoms on this voyage, and guests currently under care for respiratory illness,” the discharge learn.

Newsom mentioned that 11 passengers and 10 crew members have developed flu-like signs and wanted to be examined earlier than clearance to San Francisco — the place the cruise to Hawaii started — or some other California port could be given.

“It is a dynamic situation as it relates to the cruise ship, but nothing that should be alarming,” Newsom mentioned. “Appropriate protocols are in place, and as I said, the ship will not come on shore and tour till we appropriately assess the passengers and appropriately assess the protocols and procedures once people make it back on a to state land, state property.”

“We are working closely with the City and County of San Francisco, the port commission and of course, the mayor and mayor’s office,” he continued. “We are grateful for their support and for their reasoned response to this. And as I noted, I want to just acknowledge with 53 tested cases positive, this is no longer isolated, just one part of our state.”

A sick crew member was faraway from the Grand Princess earlier than it left Hawaii and returned to California.

“One crew member who had served on the February 11 voyage was medically disembarked from the Grand Princess in Hawaii (on the most recent voyage) with influenza like symptoms and has tested negative for COVID-19,” San Francisco well being officers mentioned.

However testing the sick passengers and crew is simply step one of a difficult course of.

Dr. Henry “Chip” Chambers, an infectious illness specialist and UCSF professor, mentioned the scenario with the cruise ship has a possible “be a mess.” He factors out that it’ll finally be a problem to get all of the passengers off the ship, however contemplate what occurred to the Diamond Princess in Japan: it left passengers quarantined onboard for 2 weeks. 704 individuals obtained contaminated and 4 of them died.

“I would have trouble regarding that a resounding success,” Chambers mentioned. He additionally mentioned it relies upon how nicely the sufferers had been remoted and the way nicely quarantine procedures had been adopted. It additionally will depend on the check outcomes.

“My gut is it’s probably a good idea to get people off the boat,” he mentioned.

In response to the rising outbreak of the coronavirus in California — the state has had 53 confirmed circumstances — Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. It got here within the wake of a tragic milestone within the outbreak as a 71-year-old Placer County man died of the sickness he had contracted on the Grand Princess throughout a roundtrip cruise from San Francisco to Mexico on Feb. 11-21.

Officers mentioned aside from the Placer County man the 2 others which have examined optimistic had been a Sonoma County girl who stays hospitalized and a unidentified passenger.

At a day press convention asserting the Placer County dying, Dr. Christopher Braden, Deputy Director of the Nationwide Heart for Rising and Zoonotic Infectious on the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention, mentioned there was “a cluster” of potential coronavirus sufferers from that Feb. 11-21 cruise.

“There are a number of other people who have been identified with some type of symptoms that are undergoing testing now,” he mentioned. “That information will be updated as we know more.”

Princess Cruises officers additionally introduced they had been cancelling the Grand Princess subsequent voyage scheduled for March 9.

“All guests will receive a full refund of their cruise fare, Princess Air, Princess Cruise Plus pre- and post-cruise hotel packages, prepaid shore excursions and other prepaid items purchased through Princess,” officers mentioned in a launch.